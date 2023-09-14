Bluebird & Co. will present an afternoon with Charlottesville-based authors Mary Alice Hostetter and Carolyn McGrath at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the shop at 5792 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet.

They will be discussing their memoirs — Hostetter’s “Plain: A Memoir of Mennonite Girlhood” and McGrath’s “Two Faces of the Moon.” The authors will answer questions from audience members and sign copies of their books.

Hostetter, the 10th of 12 children in a Mennonite farm family in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in English from Lebanon Valley College and Villanova University. She has studied writing at the University of Virginia and at WriterHouse, and she has been a fellow at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts.

McGrath has a degree in classics from the University of Iowa and a master of arts degree in creative writing from Stony Brook University in New York, where she taught for years and directed the Stony Brook $1,000 Short Fiction Prize. Before the pandemic, she taught poetry and developmental English and formed a book club in a high-security prison for women.

Reservations are required, and books will be available for sale in the shop. Learn more at bluebirdcrozet.com.

Harrison Institute and Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library at the University of Virginia are presenting “Their World As Big As They Made It: Looking Back at the Harlem Renaissance,” which opened Sept. 13 in the Main Gallery at the Small Special Collections Library. It can be seen through June 8, 2024.

The exhibit features visionary works by writers, artists and thinkers of the Harlem Renaissance and examines the creative and intellectual pursuits that defined Black American identity and political consciousness. To learn more, or to book a tour, go to library.virginia.edu.

New Dominion Bookshop will present an afternoon with clinical psychologist and author Kay Redfield Jamison at 4 p.m. Saturday. She will speak about her recent book, “Fires in the Dark: Healing the Unquiet Mind,” which was released by Knopf this spring. She will participate in a conversation with Ben Martin, assistant director of programs in health humanities at the Center for Health Humanities and Ethics at the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

In her cultural history of the treatment and healing of mental suffering, Jamison writes about psychotherapy, what makes a great healer and the role of imagination and memory in regenerating the mind.

Her most recent book, “Robert Lowell: Setting the River on Fire,” was a Pulitzer Prize finalist. She is a recipient of the Lewis Thomas Prize, the Sarnat Prize from the National Academy of Medicine and a John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Fellowship.

The event is free, and the staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For information, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

The Charlottesville Reading Series will present an in-person reading at 7 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop featuring poet Joumana Altallal and novelist Sara Read.

Altallal, an Iraqi-Lebanese writer, researcher and artist who was born in Baghdad and grew up in Charlottesville, received her MFA in poetry from the University of Michigan and is working on her first book, which focuses on American spectatorship and the commodification of violence in post-2003 Iraq.

Read, who has a degree in women’s studies from the University of California Santa Cruz, moved to rural Virginia to become a flute maker’s apprentice and traditional fiddle player. She earned a master’s degree in nursing and worked in labor and delivery, oncology and nursing education. Her short stories have appeared in The Missouri Review, Beloit Fiction Journal and Zone 3 Press, and she has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. Her debut novel is “Johanna Porter Is Not Sorry,” and her next book, “Principles of (E)motion,” is due out early in 2024.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present the following book-related events this week:

7 p.m. Thursday at Central Library: Samman Azbarzada, an Afghan refugee in her early 20s who has written two books, will read her poetry and converse with University of Virginia professor Bonnie Gordon in “A Glimmer in the Dark,” a Welcoming Week program. In “A Glimmer in the Dark,” Azbarzada’s poetry and prose examine the resiliency and strength of people in war-torn Afghanistan.

10 a.m. Saturday at Central Library: “Poetry Workshop: Making Every Line Count” is presented in partnership with WriterHouse. The interactive workshop will explore examples of recently published poems to see how poets make every line matter. Bring a poem in progress if you wish. Space is limited, so register ahead of time.

2 p.m. Saturday at Louisa Library: “Stomp the Spread of Spotted Lanternfly” is an all-ages program presented by Jules Griffin of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Coloring, card games and other activities will help educate people about an invasive species that is threatening farms.

2 p.m. Saturday at Scottsville Library: “Fermentation and Dehydration” is a class devoted to helping people preserve summer fruits and vegetables from gardens, orchards and farmers markets to enjoy later.

2 p.m. Sunday at Central Library: JMRL has teamed up with Sussex Farm and Umma’s to present a family kimchi-making class as part of Welcoming Week. Learn more by emailing childrens@jmrl.org.

10 a.m. Monday at Nelson Memorial Library: An adult computer class will cover internet basics and search engines. It’s best for beginners, but suitable for all experience levels.

6 p.m. Monday at Gordon Avenue Library: “Canning for Beginners,” led by experienced cook and food preservation enthusiast Becky Calvert, covers the basics of canning foods.

Learn more at jmrl.org.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library’s Bookmobile has expanded its services in Nelson County. It operates as a full library branch, giving readers the ability to sign up for library cards, browse 1,500 to 2,000 items on board request materials, place holds, and check out and renew materials.

The Bookmobile will stop on the second Friday of each month at 11 a.m. at The Ski Barn in Roseland, at 12:15 p.m. at Stoney Creek Golf Clubhouse in Nellysford, at 1:30 p.m. at Rockfish Valley Community Center in Afton and at 2:45 p.m. at Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Afton.

Stops on the fourth Friday of each month will be at 11 a.m. at Gladstone Volunteer Fire Department in Gladstone, 12:30 p.m. at Piney River Trailhead at the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail in Piney River, at 1:30 p.m. at Roseland Rescue Squad in Roseland and at 3 p.m. at Faber Volunteer Fire Department in Faber.

For the full schedule, go to jmrl.org/bookmobile.