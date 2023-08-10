Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present the following book-related events in the coming week:

5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Gordon Avenue Library: End-of-Summer Teen Party will include pizza, games, puzzles Mario Cart races and a book swap. Guests are asked to email bford@jmrl.org with any food allergies or dietary restrictions. Gluten-free snacks and pizza will be provided. Everyone who attends will have the chance to win a free book.

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Charlottesville City Market: The Bookmobile will be at Charlottesville City Market to support the market’s Power of Produce health education program for children. There will be storytime at 11 a.m., plus time for browsing and library card registration. The Power of Produce program also will offer activities, including a Two-Bite Challenge.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Nelson Memorial Library: LVA on the Go Genealogy Bus will have offerings for adults, teens and children. It’s a chance to learn more about tools offered by the Library of Virginia to everyone. There will be presentations by the Nelson County Historical Society and the Library of Virginia about available genealogy resources, and children’s genealogy activities will be available.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at Crozet Library: DMV Connect will be on hand for walk-in appointments for drivers’ licenses, REAL ID, vehicle titles, registrations and other services. Driving tests will not be available. Details are at dmvnow.com. DMV will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Central Library: Storytime with Charlottesville Ballet will bring professional dancers to the library for storytime and a ballet workshop designed for ages 3 to 8 and their caregivers. It’s part of Charlottesville Ballet’s education and outreach programming.

To learn more about storytimes and other offerings for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, go to https://jmrl.org/kids.