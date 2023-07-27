After spending four decades researching the phenomenon of near-death experiences, Charlottesville author P.M.H. Atwater is sharing the personal experiences that got her there.

“Edge Walker: The Many Lives and Deaths of P.M.H. Atwater,” available on Amazon, explores ways in which Atwater’s life changed after her own three brushes with death and traces the personality traits and circumstances that made her uniquely qualified to collect and preserve the stories of almost 5,000 adults and children.

Atwater clinically died three times in a three-month span in 1978, and she came away with a commitment to record similar experiences faced by others. She became one of the original researchers of the near-death experience phenomenon. Forty-four years and 19 books later, she has become recognized as a pioneering international authority on a topic that fascinates people from scientific and metaphysical backgrounds alike.

The new memoir starts with her childhood in Twin Falls, Idaho, in which she was “a strange bird, flowering differently” than her peers. Even then, she seemed determined to use scientific practices to explain the world around her.

“I did my first double-blind study with a control group at the age of 5,” she said with a warm chuckle. “I’m a cop’s kid, and I was raised in a police station. It enabled me to see things from a very different viewpoint. I grew up with good police investigative techniques.”

Atwater started her school years with synesthesia and dyslexia at a time when neither condition was understood by teachers and other adults.

“First grade, for me, was a living nightmare,” she said. “I was just overwhelmed by differences. I was overwhelmed by death. I grew up with death. People were dying all the time. And then there was Pearl Harbor.”

The horrors of World War II seemed to be everywhere. Atwater said she dreaded finding a teacher’s gold star sticker on a successful school assignment, because seeing the symbol brought back the fright of seeing Gold Stars appear in shop windows when local service members were killed in the war.

She was struck by the contrasts she noticed during her beloved Saturday mornings at the cinema, and the way in which they shaped a growing awareness of good and evil. She’d savor Roy Rogers movies and other cowboy classics and then be unnerved by newsreels about Adolf Hitler’s expanding wingspan on the world stage.

“There’d be Hitler, pounding on his podium, and goosestepping going by,” Atwater said. She came away with the realization that “cowboys always helped people, and Hitler always hurt people.”

After her third near-death experience, Atwater heard what she calls The Voice Like No Other, which announced that she’d be researching the phenomenon she’d felt so profoundly and writing books about it. She followed its directions, including a cross-country move, and her life changed completely.

“I sold everything I owned in Boise, Idaho. I sold my home and walked out of my life,” Atwater said. “I literally walked out of my life to live in Falls Church, Virginia.”

After her own near-death experiences, Atwater seemed to be surrounded by messages directing her to listen to others. An ordinary business trip could turn into a series of strangers approaching her to share their own stories, from the truck driver who sat down at her truck-stop table and “started telling me about the time he died” to the taxi driver who smiled at her from the driver’s seat and said, “You died like I did.”

“I must be wearing some sort of board that says, ‘Tell Me Your Near-Death Story,’” Atwater said. “I’ve been doing this for more than 44 years now.”

Many people come back from near-death experiences with altered awareness of the world around them, including new sensitivities to sunlight or electrical fields. Atwater’s own lingering aftereffects prepared her to listen to unusual claims and symptoms without judgment.

Thanks to her own electrical sensitivities, “I can’t have an iPhone,” she said. “You can look at it as, ‘This is a detriment,’ or [as] ‘I’m able to view life from a different viewpoint, or a different reality.’ I can feel different energy everywhere.”

Atwater’s near-death experiences and their consequences made it easier for her research subjects to share their own with her. Some adults and children happily spoke of uplifting spiritual moments, while others haltingly recalled sheer terror. Her personal combination of scientific and spiritual qualities offered people the comfort to speak openly about what they’d been through — and shaped the way she spoke with them to capture their stories accurately.

“When asking questions, you need to let the person lead,” Atwater said. “Their body language is so loud, and you’re watching how they use their bodies. I respect scientific research, but you have to have observers. That’s what I am. I can see things [scientists] can’t.”

Writing “Edge Walker” has given Atwater space to reflect on her life and notice how its joys and sorrows have deepened her awareness of the richness of existence. Her synthesis of seemingly disparate qualities has empowered others to do the same.

“Even when I’m mad, even when I’m sick, there’s always wonderment,” Atwater said. “There’s always joy.”

These days, “I look back at my research and the good that came of it,” Atwater said. “I stayed true to what I was told to do. I look back on what I went through, and, yes, it was a tragedy — but look what came of it.”

Atwater will present a talk and book signing at 11 a.m. Sept. 9 at The Center at Belvedere.

For details, go to pmhatwater.com.