Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Police Foundation and Albemarle County Police Department will host their annual Putt-Putt with Police event from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Putt-Putt Fun Center. There will be activities, miniature golf, food and an opportunity to meet a K-9 officer. Officers will be handing out school supplies.

Albemarle County Public Schools have language arts learning resources for grades 6 to 12 available for public review from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Sept. 11 on the third floor of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road, except on school holidays. Check in with the third-floor receptionist upon arrival. mcabarcas@k12albemarle.org.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has revised its summer schedule. The SPCA will be closed to the public on Mondays through Sept. 4 for staff training and development and deep cleaning of the facility. Walk-in adoption appointments will be available from noon to 4 p.m.; scheduled appointments are available in the evenings and from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. If you find a stray animal on a Monday when the SPCA is closed, call animal control in Albemarle County at (434) 296-5807 or Charlottesville at (434) 977-9041. caspca.org.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will open its outdoor pools at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Onesty Family Aquatic Center will be closed on Wednesdays. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s Spray Grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825- 5304.

The Circle of Love Foundation has launched its Backpacks for Success campaign to collect school supplies and donations to help students in need in Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama. www.TheCircleofLove.org.

The Compassionate Friends will meet on Zoom on the second Tuesday of every month and in person at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the downstairs library of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Greene County Public Schools will participate in the Community Eligible Provision as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students. Households will not be required to submit meal application forms to receive meals at no charge. Each household will receive a letter with information about the program. Details: sfrench@greenecuntyschools.com. (434) 98=39-9096.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle will lead in-person tutor training from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Northside Library. Compassionate and enthusiastic volunteers are sought to tutor adults in speaking, reading and writing in English. No teaching experience is required. www.literacyforall.org.

Living Free Together will present its Stanardsville Stomp from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at The Pavilion at Greene Commons in Stanardsville. There will be country line dancing, adult dance lessons, Virginia reel lessons, dance and music workshops for children, BBQ plates, beer, wine, silent auction, artisans and vendors, food trucks and children’s activities. $10; $5 ages 3 to 12. Proceeds will benefit the annual Ruck the Ridge fundraiser and festival on Nov. 11 at Blue Ridge School, plus programs for military families. livingfree2gether.org.

Living Free Together will conduct practice ruck hikes (hikes with extra weight) for its Ruck the Ridge fundraiser for military families at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 and 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Preddy Creek Trail Park at 3690 Burnley Station. Ruck the Ridge and its Ruck Fest festival will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Blue Ridge School. Spaces for Ruck the Ridge are limited to 180 participants; registration is required at livingfree2gether.org. No registration is required for Ruck Fest, which is free; activities will include food trucks, face painting, a 40-foot climbing tower, a petting zoo music and an inflatable obstacle course. livingfree2gether.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will present “Fall Lawn Care and Great Lawn Alternatives,” a Garden Basics program, at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Sustainable lawn care topics will include using environmentally friendly practices, managing weeds and pests without harming pollinators and wildlife, and reducing lawn areas by adding groundcovers and low-maintenance plant beds. Free. Register by 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/.

Ruckersville Tractor Supply will have its Pet Adoption Event in partnership with Madison Greene Humane Society from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 42 Carmen Place. There also will be a bake sale and a pet treat tasting. (434) 985-2162.

Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center’s Pool will be closed Saturday through Sept. 4 for scheduled annual maintenance. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. (434) 970-3072.

Survivors of Suicide Loss meets in person at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at Church of the Incarnation and by Zoom at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Send email address to mashRN@aol.com for Zoom link. The group is for anyone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide. (434) 974-9314.

Walmart Wellness Day will include free health screenings and affordable immunizations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Walmart locations. Walmart pharmacies across the country will offer flu, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and other immunizations, as well as glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol and BMI screenings. walmart.com/wellnesshub.