Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Fair will continue from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at James Monroe’s Highland. Admission is $5; it’s free for children younger than 6. albemarlecountyfair.com.

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is participating in the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program and will be providing breakfast items, vegetables, fruit, dishes with protein from meat and other sources and snacks to children at Abundant Life at 3101 Fontaine Ave. Extended through Aug. 11. Hours will be 8 to 8:30 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Other sites will be in Waynesboro, Elkton, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Grottoes, Timberville and Luray. http://www.brafb.org/summerfoodserviceprogram.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

The Center at Belvedere will host a presentation by a professional arborist and Piedmont Master Gardener on "Pruning the Right Way at the Right Time" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It will cover the essentials of when, where and how to prune trees and shrubs; which tools to use; and how to prune safely and efficiently. Free. https://thecentercville.org/calendar/event/97059.

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has revised its summer schedule. The SPCA will be closed to the public on Mondays through Sept. 4 for staff training and development and deep cleaning of the facility. Walk-in adoption appointments will be available from noon to 4 p.m.; scheduled appointments are available in the evenings and from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. If you find a stray animal on a Monday when the SPCA is closed, call animal control in Albemarle County at (434) 296-5807 or Charlottesville at (434) 977-9041. caspca.org.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will open its outdoor pools at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday daily. Onesty Family Aquatic Center will be closed on Wednesdays. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s Spray Grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Police Department will present a National Night Out event celebrating community and police partnership from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Ix Art Park. The family-friendly event will include entertainment,food, local vendors and fun. Free. www.natw.org. www.charlottesville.gov.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825-5304.

The Circle of Love Foundation has launched its Backpacks for Success campaign to collect school supplies and donations to help students in need in Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama. www.TheCircleofLove.org.

The Compassionate Friends will meet on Zoom at 7 p.m. Aug. 8, and on the second Tuesday of every month, and in person at 7 p.m. Aug. 22, and on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the downstairs library of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Literacy Volunteers of Charlottesville/Albemarle will lead in-person tutor training from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Northside Library. Compassionate and enthusiastic volunteers are sought to tutor adults in speaking, reading and writing in English. No teaching experience is required. There will be a choice of tutoring information sessions at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. Aug. 8 on Zoom to help answer questions; registration is requested. www.literacyforall.org.

Living Free Together will present Tubing on the James River with James River Runners from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 for military families with swimmers ages 6 and older. $17; reservations and waivers are required. livingfree2gether@gmail.com or (804) 218-5505.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center’s Lap & Recreational Pool will be open for fewer hours as a result of the lifeguard shortage. The pool, including the Zero Depth, Lazy River and Slide sections, will be closed from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The upstairs fitness area will remain open as scheduled. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec. (434) 970-3072.

Survivors of Suicide Loss meets in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, and on the first Thursday of every month, at Church of the Incarnation and by Zoom at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 and on the third Thursday of every month. Send email address to mashRN@aol.com for Zoom link. The group is for anyone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide. (434) 974-9314.

Unity of Charlottesville will present a Street Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. All items are free. Look for repurposed, new-to-you games, books, household items, knickknacks, clothing and other items. Donations will be accepted for Unity's Community Garden Project and Youth Program. unitycharlottesville.org.

—From staff reports