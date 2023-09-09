Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Albemarle County Public Schools have language arts learning resources for grades 6 to 12 available for public review from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Monday on the third floor of the Albemarle County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road, except on school holidays. Check in with the third-floor receptionist upon arrival. mcabarcas@k12albemarle.org.

Botanical Garden of the Piedmont, McIntire Recycling Center, Panorama Paydirt and Virginia Discovery Museum will present Recycle/Reuse/Refresh, an event offering education about recycling and composting, from 10 a.m. to noon at Botanical Garden of the Piedmont. There will be a question-and-answer session with experts from Panorama Paydirt and McIntire Recycling Center, sustainability activities for children and a recyclable materials activity with Virginia Discovery Museum. Free. No registration is needed. Parking will be available on Melbourne Road. www.piedmontgarden.org.

Carver 4-County Fair is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at 9432 James Madison Highway in Rapidan. Presented by George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association in cooperation with the Annual Farm Tour, and in partnership with George Washington Carver Agricultural Resource Center and the Minority & Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont, the event pays tribute to the four-county fairs hosted by the O.R. Johnson Chapter of New Farmers of America from 1949 to 1962 and is part of the celebration of Carver’s 75th Jubilee. carver4cm@gmail.com.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has started new hours in response to visitor and customer service data. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter will remain closed on Mondays for deep cleaning and staff member training. Evening adoption appointments may be scheduled throughout the week by emailing adoptions@caspca.org, submitting an adoption application on the website or calling (434) 973-5959. caspca.org.

Charlottesville Newcomers Group will present its Fall Membership Open House from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hillsdale Conference Center at 550 Hillsdale Drive. People who are new to the area and would like to enjoy activities with others are encouraged to attend. (540) 832-2045.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation will open its outdoor pools at Onesty Family Aquatic Center and Washington Park Pool from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Onesty Family Aquatic Center will be closed on Wednesdays. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s Spray Grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825- 5304.

The Compassionate Friends will meet on Zoom on the second Tuesday of every month and in person on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the downstairs library of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Creatures Great and Small Festival, presented by James River Good Works Group, will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Scottsville Pavilion. There will be 11 Central Virginia animal rescue groups on hand, plus a costume contest for pets and owners, a best pet trick contest and a best stuffed toy pet contest. There will be children’s activities at 1:30 p.m. and a drawing winner announced at 3:30 p.m. The focus is on cats, dogs, donkeys’ rabbits, pigs, goats, pigs and rescued reptiles. Look for fostering and adoption opportunities. Twenty percent of food vendors’ sales will be donated to a festival animal rescue fund to benefit all the participating animal rescue groups. Admission is free. jrgoodworks@gmail.com. www.facebook.com/jrgoodworks.

Greene County Public Schools will participate in the Community Eligible Provision as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students. Households will not be required to submit meal application forms to receive meals at no charge. Each household will receive a letter with information about the program. Details: sfrench@greenecuntyschools.com. (434) 939-9096.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Living Free Together’s Seas the Day event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Walnut Creek Park in North Garden. The annual Outdoor Day activities will include fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding, games for children and family-friendly entertainment. Be sure to bring your fishing equipment and a valid fishing license; it is fine to bring your own boat. Mission BBQ will cater the event. Registration is appreciated in advance at https://cville-seastheday-2023.eventbrite.com. Details: livingfree2gether@gmail.com.

Living Free Together will present its Stanardsville Stomp from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at The Pavilion at Greene Commons in Stanardsville. There will be country line dancing, adult dance lessons, Virginia reel lessons, dance and music workshops for children, BBQ plates, beer, wine, silent auction, artisans and vendors, food trucks and children’s activities. $10; $5 ages 3 to 12. Proceeds will benefit the annual Ruck the Ridge fundraiser and festival on Nov. 11 at Blue Ridge School, plus programs for military families. livingfree2gether.org.

Living Free Together will conduct practice ruck hikes (hikes with extra weight) for its Ruck the Ridge fundraiser for military families at 9 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Preddy Creek Trail Park at 3690 Burnley Station. Ruck the Ridge and its Ruck Fest festival will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Blue Ridge School. Spaces for Ruck the Ridge are limited to 180 participants; registration is required at livingfree2gether.org. No registration is required for Ruck Fest, which is free; activities will include food trucks, face painting, a 40-foot climbing tower, a petting zoo, music and an inflatable obstacle course. livingfree2gether.org.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will present “Fall Lawn Care and Great Lawn Alternatives,” a free Garden Basics program, at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Sustainable lawn care topics will include using environmentally friendly practices, managing weeds and pests without harming pollinators and wildlife, and reducing lawn areas by adding groundcovers and low-maintenance plant beds. Free. Register by 5 p.m. Friday at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/.

Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering free mulch at Ivy Material Utilization Center at 4576 Dick Woods Road. The mulch, made of local trees and vegetation, has no dyes. https://www.rivanna.org/ivy-material-utilization-center-muc/.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia will meet for its Albemarle County School Board Candidate Forum at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Rotunda Room at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge at 250 Pantops Mountain Road. All candidates were invited. Allison Spillman (at large) and Rebecca Berlin (White Hall) have accepted; Meg Bryce (at-large) and Joanne McDermid (White Hall) have declined. Board member Sue Friedman will serve as moderator. Free; everyone is welcome. www.seniorstatesmen.org.

Survivors of Suicide Loss meets in person on the first Thursday of every month at Church of the Incarnation and by Zoom at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Send email address to mashRN@aol.com for Zoom link. The group is for anyone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide. (434) 974-9314.

Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Distinguished Speaker Series will present its inaugural event at 4 p.m. Sept. 20. Dr. Thomas (Brad) Murray, University of Virginia faculty member and WCBR’s medical director, will present “Importance of Social Connections.” Time for questions, small-table discussions on the topic of social connections and a reception with foods that contribute to healthy longevity will follow. The quarterly event is free and open to the public. Space is limited; make reservations by contacting Erica Stein at Erica.Stein@wc-br.org or (434) 972-2574.