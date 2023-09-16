Air Raid Juggling meets from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at ACAC Adventure Central. Free. Club welcomes all experience levels and provides free lessons. juggler.bz.

Carver 4-County Fair is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 9432 James Madison Highway in Rapidan. Presented by George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association in cooperation with the Annual Farm Tour, and in partnership with George Washington Carver Agricultural Resource Center and the Minority & Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont, the event pays tribute to the four-county fairs hosted by the O.R. Johnson Chapter of New Farmers of America from 1949 to 1962 and is part of the celebration of Carver’s 75th Jubilee. carver4cm@gmail.com.

Cat Action Team is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization serving Charlottesville and 12 surrounding counties to help homeless cats with trap/neuter/return programs, fostering, adoption, feral colony maintenance, food and support. Volunteers are welcome. catactionteam.org.

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA has started new hours in response to visitor and customer service data. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter will remain closed on Mondays for deep cleaning and staff member training. Evening adoption appointments may be scheduled throughout the week by emailing adoptions@caspca.org, submitting an adoption application on the website or calling (434) 973-5959. caspca.org.

Charlottesville Parks and Recreation’s Spray Grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sunday at Belmont Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Tonsler Park. Free. www.charlottesville.gov/parksandrec or (434) 970-3072.

Charlottesville Retreads is recruiting senior softball players at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Darden Towe Park. The program is for men 55 and older and women 40 and older and runs from April through November. http://charlottesville retreads.org. (434) 825- 5304.

The Compassionate Friends will meet on Zoom on the second Tuesday of every month and in person on the fourth Tuesday of every month, in the downstairs library of Church of Our Saviour on East Rio Road. The support group is for families who have lost a child of any age, for any reason. Free; no fees. mashRN@aol.com or (434) 974-9314.

Greene County Public Schools will participate in the Community Eligible Provision as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 to provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students. Households will not be required to submit meal application forms to receive meals at no charge. Each household will receive a letter with information about the program. Details: sfrench@greenecuntyschools.com. (434) 939-9096.

Hospice of the Piedmont offers general grief support drop-in groups at 3 p.m. Wednesdays on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. Remembering Our Children, a support group for parents who have lost children, takes place at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of each month on Zoom; call (434) 817-6915 to register. hopva.org. (434) 817-6949.

Living Free Together’s Seas the Day event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Walnut Creek Park in North Garden. The annual Outdoor Day activities will include fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding, games for children and family-friendly entertainment. Be sure to bring your fishing equipment and a valid fishing license; it is fine to bring your own boat. Mission BBQ will cater the event. Registration is appreciated in advance at https://cville-seastheday-2023.eventbrite.com. Details: livingfree2gether@gmail.com.

Living Free Together will present its Stanardsville Stomp from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at The Pavilion at Greene Commons in Stanardsville. There will be country line dancing, adult dance lessons, Virginia reel lessons, dance and music workshops for children, BBQ plates, beer, wine, silent auction, artisans and vendors, food trucks and children’s activities. $10; $5 ages 3 to 12. Proceeds will benefit the annual Ruck the Ridge fundraiser and festival on Nov. 11 at Blue Ridge School, plus programs for military families. livingfree2gether.org.

Living Free Together will conduct practice ruck hikes (hikes with extra weight) for its Ruck the Ridge fundraiser for military families at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Preddy Creek Trail Park at 3690 Burnley Station. Ruck the Ridge and its Ruck Fest festival will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Blue Ridge School. Spaces for Ruck the Ridge are limited to 180 participants; registration is required at livingfree2gether.org. No registration is required for Ruck Fest, which is free; activities will include food trucks, face painting, a 40-foot climbing tower, a petting zoo, music and an inflatable obstacle course. livingfree2gether.org.

Men’s Day Health Event, “Know Your Numbers,” is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church at 105 Lankford Ave. Look for a variety of health screenings, including blood sugar (A1C), blood pressure, HIV/hepatitis C and kidney health. Giveaways will include basic haircuts, clothing and gift cards. There will be tournaments for horseshoes, checkers, dominoes, cornhole, bid whist and spades. Free; transportation available by request. Register at tinyurl.com/3jsjs3r3 or call (434) 218-0424. Walk-ins also are welcome. Details: jgm9u@uvahealth.org. (434) 243-8352.

Parkinson’s Care Partners Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Center at Belvedere. The meeting is part of the Virginia Chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association Information and Referral Center of Virginia at UVa Health System. (434) 974-7756.

Piedmont Master Gardeners will present “Fall Lawn Care and Great Lawn Alternatives,” a free Garden Basics program, at 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church. Sustainable lawn care topics will include using environmentally friendly practices, managing weeds and pests without harming pollinators and wildlife, and reducing lawn areas by adding groundcovers and low-maintenance plant beds. Free. Register by 5 p.m. Friday at https://piedmontmastergardeners.org/events/.

Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering free mulch at Ivy Material Utilization Center at 4576 Dick Woods Road. The mulch, made of local trees and vegetation, has no dyes. https://www.rivanna.org/ivy-material-utilization-center-muc/.

Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority, Albemarle County Service Authority and City of Charlottesville Utilities Department are encouraging local residents to help conserve water by limiting outdoor watering, washing cars and filling pools during a time of below-average rainfall. www.rivanna.org.

Survivors of Suicide Loss meets in person on the first Thursday of every month at Church of the Incarnation and by Zoom at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. Send email address to mashRN@aol.com for Zoom link. The group is for anyone who has lost a family member or friend to suicide. (434) 974-9314.

Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge Distinguished Speaker Series will present its inaugural event at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Dr. Thomas (Brad) Murray, University of Virginia faculty member and WCBR’s medical director, will present “Importance of Social Connections.” Time for questions, small-table discussions on the topic of social connections and a reception with foods that contribute to healthy longevity will follow. The quarterly event is free and open to the public. Space is limited; make reservations by contacting Erica Stein at Erica.Stein@wc-br.org or (434) 972-2574.