Fans of David Cross are getting plenty of opportunities to see him these days. He’s in “You Hurt My Feelings,” a comedy-drama film in theaters now about a novelist and therapist facing a crisis in their marriage. Netflix viewers also will see him in the fourth and final season of “The Umbrella Project.”

And on Thursday evening, Cross will stop by the Paramount Theater for the “David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World” comedy tour. It’ll be his third visit to Charlottesville.

The stand-up comedian, actor, director and writer picked up an Emmy Award for outstanding writing for a variety series for “The Ben Stiller Show,” and he was nominated for three Screen Actors Guild Awards for his work in the ensemble cast of “Arrested Development.” Fans of that television series will remember him as Tobias Fünke, who longed to join the Blue Man Group.

Cross also is known for HBO’s “Mr. Show” sketch comedy series and his voice work in the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise, “Curious George” and “Next Gen.” He created, wrote, starred in and served as executive producer for “The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret.”

“It was very fun to work with my wife [Amber Tamblyn, who plays Carolyn], and a really talented cast,” Cross told The Daily Progress by phone while waiting for a biscuits-and-gravy breakfast to arrive.

In the film, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies lead a cast that includes Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed and Jeannie Berlin. Nicole Holofcener directed.

“I’m a fan of Nicole’s, regardless,” Cross said.

Working with Louis-Dreyfus also was a treat. “She’s also a good person, so it makes working with her a lot easier,” he said.

When fans see Cross in a project, there’s going to be something appealing about it. That’s because, these days, the versatile performer is able to take part in projects that appeal to him.

“I have enough money. I have enough work,” Cross said. “I can be pretty choosy.”

Cross became part of “The Umbrella Project,” for example, after becoming a fan of the show.

“I started watching it and thought, ‘This is right up my alley,’” said Cross, who plays Sy Grossman, a businessman who’s anxious to restore ties with his estranged daughter. “I got my wife hooked on it, and my sister.”

One disadvantage of joining the cast as a fan is knowing so many spoilers. As for advantages, one in particular has delighted him.

“I don’t have many opportunities to note how talented the art department is,” Cross said, adding that he enjoys “being on set and seeing the attention to detail — detail that is so specific.”

“It’s not a given that a production will be so much fun,” Cross said.

The “Worst Daddy in the World Tour” will take Cross on a 66-city trek across not only North America but also the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Father’s Day will find him on the road, at work. It’s too soon to tell if his young daughter will be interested in joining him in show business someday.

“My daughter’s a bit young for that,” Cross said. “I kind of half hope she doesn’t, and half hope she does.”

Keep in mind that Thursday’s show is a phone-free event, meaning that using cellphones, smart watches, cameras and other recording devices is prohibited in the performance space. Anyone seen using a phone or recording device during the show will be escorted out of the theater.

VIP tickets are $147.50 and $137.50 for meet-and-greet package; other tickets are $47.50 and $37.50. The Innocence Project will receive $2 from each ticket purchase. Audience members must be 18 or older. For tickets and information, go to theparamount.net, visit the box office in person or call (434) 979-1333.