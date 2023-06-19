Cville Band fans can find a summery program of concert band music at Tuesday's concert in Claudius Crozet Park — plus a colorful new way to help get the youngest audience members interested in the fun of instrumental music.

When the 101-year-old community band presents its second performance of the summer season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Crozet, listeners can expect plenty of familiar tunes from movies and television shows, the band's music director Steve Layman told The Daily Progress.

"The Mandalorian" will feature melodies familiar to fans of the television show filled with "Star Wars" characters, and "Mission: Impossible" is based on the memorable theme from the original TV series, Layman said.

Composer Joel Goldsmith, son of the late film and television composer Jerry Goldsmith, wrote "Stargate," another piece on Tuesday's program. It evokes compositions the elder Goldsmith penned for the "Star Trek" television series.

"It sounds a lot like dad," Layman said.

Mike Watkins will be the trumpet soloist for the "Alleluia" from W.A. Mozart's "Exultate Jubilate." Watkins, a software developer, earned a bachelor of music degree from Indiana University and his master's in business administration from the University of Central Florida.

An opera transcription for the band will feature the overture from Ferdinand Hérold's "Zampa." Layman said the 19th-century comic opera is largely forgotten today, but its overture remains a popular concert selection.

The band's trombone section will be featured in "Irish Tune from County Derry." Also on the program will be "Sedona" by Steven Reineke, music director of the New York Pops, which brings some Wild West energy to the program.

Children who stop by the band's "Instrument Petting Zoo" to get an up-close look at the instruments played during the concert will be able to take home a new coloring book created by Charlottesville cartoonist and illustrator Mercedes Campos López, who, weather permitting, will be on hand to sign copies.

The coloring book, made possible in part through the Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, is part of Cville Band's efforts to help get the next generation of listeners — and amateur musicians — excited about the concerts. Learning more about the instruments in an entertaining setting of discovery can spark interest in learning to play band instruments once school's back in session, and band members who celebrated the ensemble's centennial in 2022 are looking forward to welcoming new musicians to their ranks to keep a local tradition vibrant.

"For the centennial, we started thinking about some things we could do to help build children's interest," Layman said.

Another initiative is a new middle school scholarship program that has provided a year of music lessons for nine young musicians, he said. Information about applying for scholarships is available at cvilleband.org.

Mark your calendars for the next concert in Cville Band's summer series: "Patriots and Princesses" to be presented at 7:30 p.m. July 5 at the Paramount Theater. Expect a variety of patriotic tunes — and music honoring favorite Disney princesses.

Layman is keeping his eyes on the skies, because a chance of rain is in Tuesday's forecast. If inclement weather calls for cancellation of the outdoor event, the band is likely to make its announcement between 3 and 5 p.m. on its website at cvilleband.org and its Facebook page.

Admission to the concerts is free. Cville Band merchandise will be available; so will refreshments. Bring along a lawn chair or blanket for seating comfort. Learn more about the band and its schedule at cvilleband.org.