Charlottesville High School students spent part of Friday learning how a distinctly American art form relates to their studies, their talents and the world.

CHS was one of 10 schools across the nation to be selected for in-person learning with international recording artists Sean Jones, a trumpeter, and Lisa Henry, a jazz and blues vocalist. Jones and Henry visited the school Friday with the National Peer-to-Peer Sextet, an ensemble of high school musicians from all over the country.

The jazz event is for all students. Students who aren’t participating in jazz ensembles at CHS had a chance to attend a performance as a student body that was “designed for non-music students,” said Aaron Eichorst, coordinator of fine and performing arts for Charlottesville City Schools.

That educational performance offered deeper insights into the uniquely American art form of jazz and helped enhance connections to the students’ work in history and social studies, including such topics as Black achievement and breaking down segregation barriers.

The concert drew attention to such goals as unity, teamwork, accomplishment, democracy and “the vital difference of truly listening to each other,” Eichorst told The Daily Progress.

Students in CHS jazz ensembles were given time to work directly with the musical guests. Henry worked with singers in the CHS jazz choir, while instrumentalists in the jazz band learned from Jones and the sextet.

Eichorst said that working with peers from across the country can give the CHS students “a broader view of what is possible. They could have notions they hadn’t had before of music and where it might lead.”