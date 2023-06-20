If summer travel isn’t in the cards this year, relax. Charlottesville Opera’s new production of “Guys and Dolls” offers destinations that are sure to please.

“The set is really exciting. People are going to feel transported to New York and Havana,” Leanne P. Clement, Charlottesville Opera’s general director, told The Daily Progress.

“Guys and Dolls,” the first production of the season, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theater. Based on a story and characters by author Damon Runyon, the musical features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

The show is filled with familiar songs, including “Luck Be a Lady,” as well as songs that people often don’t realize are in the show, such as “I’ve Never Been in Love Before” and “A Bushel and a Peck.”

Leading the cast are Keith Phares as suave gambler Sky Masterson, Elise Quagliata as urban missionary Sister Sarah Brown, Chauncey Packer as Nathan Detroit and Cree Carrico as Detroit’s long-suffering fiancée, Miss Adelaide. Clement said audience members can expect to see plenty of chemistry at play in the depictions of the story’s main couples.

“Our leads, Elise Quagliata and Keith Phares, have worked together quite a bit in the past,” Clement said.

Quagliata was a natural choice, because “she’s a master of creating characters, and we thought she would embody Sister Sarah Brown so well,” Clement said. As for Phares, “he’s such a beautiful singer,” she added. “He’s suave, he’s calm, and he’ll really embody this character of Sky Masterson. There really is nobody else.”

Playing Nathan Detroit, who runs an illegal floating craps game, is Packer, whose schedule is getting packed with Metropolitan Opera dates.

“Chauncey’s last two contracts have been at the Met, and he has another one coming up this fall,” Clement said. “He has always been so dynamic on stage.”

Carrico, who plays his love interest, Miss Adelaide, “is probably, of the entire cast, our most seasoned musical theater performer,” Clement said. “She is spot on. The audience is going to adore her.”

Clement said that Carrico’s preparation and acting leadership were evident from the first rehearsals.

“When she started to deliver her lines, everyone else said, ‘We’ve got to step it up,’” Clement said. Carrico’s attention to dialogue “has permeated the cast. She inspired everyone.”

Also in the cast are singers from Charlottesville Opera’s Ader Emerging Artists program, who bring energy as well as talent, Clement said. The combination of experienced professionals and motivated stars on the rise creates a positive environment in which the artists lift each other’s performance levels.

“They get in there, and they want to be as good as those professionals,” Clement said of the emerging artists.

Brian DeMaris is conductor, and Linda Brovsky is stage director. Also on the team are Clement as producer, Caroline Worra as artistic director, Jefferson Ridenour as scenic designer, Barry Steele as lighting/projection designer, Glenn Avery Breed and Wardrobe Witchery handling costume design, James P. McGough as wig and makeup designer, Catherine Turner as choreographer, Michael Slon as chorus master, Colleen Kelly as fight master, Jason Barroncini as production manager, Phillip Martin as technical director, Kathleen Stakenas as stage manager, Susan Verbeeck as properties master, Alexia Christie as assistant director and Jeannette Jang as orchestra contractor.

Charlottesville Opera also has a free KidsFest performance planned for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, also at the Paramount, to help get the next generation of audience members excited about musical theater.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade in camps, clubs, homeschool groups and other settings are welcome to watch the first act of a “Guys and Dolls” dress rehearsal during the KidsFest event, which will last until about 3 p.m. What’s new this year is that youths need not be members of groups to attend; families also can sign up at www.charlottesvilleopera.org to participate.

There’s one stipulation, however: “You must bring a kid with you,” Clement said.

Mark your calendars for July 12 for the KidsFest event for “Tosca,” Charlottesville Opera’s next production — and, in the meantime, for an upcoming special event featuring music and a community art project.

FestivALL, coming to Ting Pavilion on July 1, will offer activity tents and community art project time from 5 to 7 p.m. and a concert with chorus, soloists and orchestra conducted by Michael Slon at 7 p.m. The event is free, and more details will be available soon.

For tickets to “Guys and Dolls,” go to www.theparamount.net. For details about the opera company, its mission and season information, go to www.charlottesvilleopera.org.