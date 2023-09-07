Romantic classics by Fanny Mendelssohn, Johannes Brahms and Robert Schumann will get the 24th annual Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival off to a strong start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Paramount Theater.

Performers will include cellist Raphael Bell, violinist Stella Chen, violist Nicholas Cords, clarinetist Benjamin Dieltjens, cellist Mark Kosower, violinist Simone Porter, violinist Timothy Summers, pianist Lukáš Vondrácek and pianist Orion Weiss. It’s sponsored by The Maurice Amado Foundation.

Next is the annual “Free One-Hour Community Concert,” filled with music by Offenbach, Gliere, Strauss, Mozart, Elgar and Bernstein, among other composers. It begins at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Paramount. Bell, Cords, Dieltjens, Kosower, Summers and Weiss will be joined by James Ferree on French horn. The Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation sponsors the event.

“Violin Extravaganza!” follows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Second Street Gallery. Chen and Porter will perform works by Steve Reich, Andrew Norman, Rena Esmail, Bela Bartok and Miklos Rozsa. The event is sponsored by The Vesta Lee Gordon Fund at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

“Series Concert No. 2” will be presented at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 in Cabell Hall Auditorium at the University of Virginia. Listen for pianist Andrew Armstrong, Bell, Chen, Cords, Dieltjens, Ferree, violinist Liana Gourdjia, Kosower, double bassist Anthony Manzo, Porter, violist David Quiggle, Summers and Vondracek. Together, they’ll present music by Olli Mustonen, Krzysztof Penderecki and Brahms.

“A Night at the Vineyard,” a Sept. 12 concert in the Carriage House at King Family Vineyards, already has sold out.

Coming up at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Paramount will be “Series Concert No. 3,” a program of music by Jean-Philippe Rameau, Maran Marais, Edgard Varese, Gyorgy Ligeti, J.S. Bach and Brahms. Performers include Armstrong, cellist Edward Arron, Gourdjia, flutist Demarre McGill, Quiggle and harpsichordist Jory Vinikour. It’s sponsored by The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation.

“Music at Midday” is set for 12:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Christ Episcopal Church. Arron, violist Fitz Gary, McGill and Summers will perform works by Bach, Hector Villa-Lobos and Ludwig van Beethoven. Sponsored by The Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, it’s free, and no tickets are required. Donations will be welcomed at the door.

“Series Concert No. 4” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa sharing music by W.A. Mozart, Claude Debussy, Francis Poulenc and Schumann. Armstrong, Arron, McGill, pianist Mimi Solomon and Summers will perform. The Ruffledog Fund is the sponsor.

The festival’s “Grand Finale” event, set for 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Paramount, will feature the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and conductor Eric Jacobsen with festival soloists Lark, Summers, Bell and pianist Orli Shaham in a program that includes Reich’s “Duet for Two Solo Violins and String Orchestra” and Beethoven’s “Triple Concerto in C Major, Op. 56” and “Symphony No. 7 in A Major, Op. 92.” Tickets are $54.75, $44.75 and $39.75, and all tickets for the finale will be sold through the Paramount’s box office in person and at www.theparamount.net/event/virginia-symphony-orchestra and (434) 979-1333.

Single tickets for events on Thursday, Sunday and Sept. 13 and 16 are $30 and $22; they’re $6 for youths and students ages 6 and older. Free student rush tickets for patrons with valid student IDs are available at the venue one hour before the concert.

Tickets for “Violin Extravaganza!” are $25.

A four-concert subscription package is available for $100 and $75; it’s $20 for youths and students.

For information, go to http://cville chambermusic.org./programs.html.

For tickets, go to www.cvillechamber music.org, call (434) 295-5395 between 1 and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email tickets@cvillechambermusic.org.