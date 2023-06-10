SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Gary Randal: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Paramount Presents: "Exhibition on Screen: Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition — Encore": 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Noah Kahan with Joy Oladokun: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, sold out.

MONDAY, JUNE 12

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

Charlie Puth Presents The "Charlie" Live Experience with Blu DeTiger: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $49.50 general admission.

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

Charlottesville Opera: Masterclass Series with Carl Tanner: 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, free.

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

Isabel Bailey Duo in Wind Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and older.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

Mercy Trail in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Sweet Jane's Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Charlottesville Players Guild: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 7:30 p.m., house opens at 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

Tailgate Thursdays with music by Monica Worth and the Note: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.

The Wood Brothers with Shovels & Rope: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $59 lower orchestra front, $49 lower orchestra, $39 upper orchestra/general admission.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Friday Night Out with Ken Matthews: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Lucia Stavros on harp with drummer Aaron Edgecomb and bassist Mark Stewart: 7 p.m., The Garage.

The Sally Rose Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Players Guild: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 7:30 p.m., house opens at 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

Fridays After Five: 100 Proof Band with The Musical Suspects: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

2Wishes in Summer Sundown: 6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

Music in the Mountains with Dave Goodrich: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Scuffletown 25th-Anniversary Event: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, reservations recommended.

Four County Players' 50th Birthday Party: Includes birthday cake, champagne toast, entertainment and memories, 7 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Players Guild: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 7:30 p.m., house opens at 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

Can't Feel My Face: 2010s Dance Party: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $22, $20 advance, $18 early bird, must be 18 and older.

Fritz/LITZ co-bill: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $50 for four-pack.

The Woolly Bully Beer Festival: Noon-3 p.m., includes live music and unlimited pours from more than 10 craft breweries, The Wool Factory, $55, $45 advance.