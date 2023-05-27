Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Music in the Mountains with Spencer Hatcher & The Ol' Son Gang: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger.

The Rimels: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Charlottesville Arts Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., music by Elizabeth Owens at 10 a.m., Annabeth Sings at 1:30 p.m. and Swansong at 4 p.m., Ix Art Park, $12-$7, free for ages 12 and younger.

MONDAY, MAY 29

Memorial Day Music in the Mountains with Tropical Attitudes: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

No events submitted by press time.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Bailey Hayes in Wine Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and older.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Lockjaw in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Popitos Pizza and Sweet Jane's Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Graves' Mountain Community Heritage Music Festival: 1 to 9:30 p.m., performances at Rose River Stage, workshops at Chimney Rock Pavilion, Graves' Mountain Farm & Lodges, (540) 923-4231, $70 three-day adult pass, $35 day pass.

Waterworks Theater Festival: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $15-$10.

The Arcadian Wild with Luke Richard Powers: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $22 advance.

Tailgate Thursdays with music by FarAway: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Friday Night Out with Mike Proffitt: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10.

Overdog: Just a Bite food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Graves' Mountain Community Heritage Music Festival: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., performances at Rose River Stage, workshops at Chimney Rock Pavilion, Graves' Mountain Farm & Lodges, (540) 923-4231, $70 three-day adult pass, $55 day pass.

The Wilson Springs Hotel with Ramona & The Holy Smokes: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15 door, $12 advance, ticket four-pack is $40.

Fridays After Five: The Gladstones with Mojo Pie: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Music in the Orchard: The Pollocks: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with 2Wishes: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger.

Tara Mills Trio: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Graves' Mountain Community Heritage Music Festival: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., performances at Rose River Stage, workshops at Chimney Rock Pavilion, Graves' Mountain Farm & Lodges, (540) 923-4231, $70 three-day adult pass, $35 day pass.

Waterworks Theater Festival: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $15-$10.

Twitty & Lynn featuring Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty: 6 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m., Louisa County Firemen's Fairgrounds, (540) 967-2200, $35, bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Met Live in HD: "Die Zauberflöte": 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Albemarle Symphony Orchestra with pianist June Andrews and clarinetist James Tobin: "Wish of a Lifetime" concert, 7:30 p.m., Grisham Hall at St. Anne's-Belfield School, free, donations welcome.

Drag Bonanza! with hosts Bebe Gunn and Cherry Possums: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15 door, $12 advance, general admission seated show, must be 16 or older.

Jack Jouett Day Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Southern Revere Cellars in Louisa, (540) 260-5494, free.