SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Music in the Mountains with Otra Vez: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Michael Clem and Rusty Speidel: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Bully with Gnawing: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

Charlottesville Opera: “The Ader Emerging Artist Concert of Arias,” 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7:15 p.m., The Center at Belvedere Auditorium, $20.

Cville Band Presents: Summer at the Paramount: Around the World in 60 Minutes: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Mavis Staples: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $76-$66 gold circle, $56-$40 lower orchestra reserved, $40 general admission.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

Teen Open Mic Finale Show: 6 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, free.

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Local Vocals in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Paramount Presents: David Cross: Worst Daddy in the World Tour: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $147.50 VIP meet and greet, $137.50 VIP meet and greet, $47.50, $37.50.

Tailgate Thursdays with music by Susie and The Pistols: Oyster Catcher Sea Farms Oysters will be there, 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Friday Night Out with Ball & Chain: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Charlottesville Opera: Masterclass Series with Caroline Worra: 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, free.

GGRH: Salty Bottom Blues Oysters will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents “Dazed and Confused”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Dogwood Tales with Deau Eyes and Mike Frazier: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15 door, $12 advance, ticket four-pack is $40.

Fridays After Five: The Chickenheads with Campbell Road Band: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Music in the Mountains with Mo Safren: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert Series with South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Fae Festival: Second annual event includes music, performing artists, medieval market and family-friendly activities, 3-8 p.m., Ix Art Park, $20 festival and indoor immersive art museum, $15 festival only, free for ages 12 and younger, costumes welcomed.

Charlottesville Symphony Presents: “Pops at the Paramount — Symphonic Sci-Fi Spectacular”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $59.50, $40.50, $31.50, $15.

Park Street Coffee House with Ben Arthur and Jon Tyler Wiley: Hosted by Derringer Discoveries, 7:30 p.m., 1200 Park St., suggested donation $10.

Lord Nelson with Low Water Bridge: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15 door, $12 advance.

2023 Charlottesville Pie Festival: Noon-3 p.m., Stage at WTJU at 2244 Ivy Road, free, pie tastings are $5 for three samples.