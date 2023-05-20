SUNDAY, MAY 21

Music in the Mountains with The Recherche Duo: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”: Four County Players, 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

MONDAY, MAY 22

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, MAY 23

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

The Lone Bellow Trio: “Love Songs for Losers” Tour with Lindsay Lou: 8 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $110 VIP, $28 door, $25 advance.

Paramount Presents: “Exhibition on Screen: Tokyo Stories”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Teen Open Mic Night: Musicians, singers, writers, poets, spoken-word performers, dancers and comics welcome, 4:45-5:45 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville, free. Not a religious event.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

James 3 Duo in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Farmacy food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Rising Appalachia: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

Waterworks Theater Festival: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $15-$10.

Michigander with Abby Holliday: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $17 advance.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Friday Night Out with Ron Gentry: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10.

Kurt Crandall & True Story: Crustworthy Pizza food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Fridays After Five: Beleza with Berto and Vincent: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music in the Mountains with The Buzz Bees: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella”: Four County Players, 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger.

Charlottesville Arts Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., music by Vicky Lee at 3 p.m., Robert Jospe at 4:30 p.m. and Jo Ravida at 6 p.m., American Chainsaw Portrait Revival with Glenn Richardson from 4 to 8 p.m., Ix Art Park, $12-$7, two-day pass is $22, free for ages 12 and younger.

The Wavelength Trio with Lisa Carter: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Waterworks Theater Festival: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $15-$10.