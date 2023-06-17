SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Father's Day Music in the Mountains with David Kulund & Matty Metcalfe: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Four County Players' 50th Birthday Open House: 2-5 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, free.

Jon Spear: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Charlottesville Players Guild: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 2 p.m., house opens at 1:30 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

MONDAY, JUNE 19

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Charlottesville Opera: Masterclass Series with baritone Keith Phares and Ader Emerging Artists Andrew Payne, Samuel Rachmuth, Eric Smedsrud and Craig Frances Smith: 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, free.

L'Rain with Films on Song: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $18, $15 advance.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

Junkyard Jones in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Richelle Claiborne & Tucker Rogers in Wind Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and older.

Charlottesville Opera's KidsFest: "Guys and Dolls": 1:30-3:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free, registration requested, must be accompanied by a child or youth in third through 12th grades.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

South River Strings in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Farmacy and Good Waffles & Co. food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Charlottesville Players Guild: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 7:30 p.m., house opens at 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

Lauren Morrow and Joshua Hedley co-headline: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $20, $17 advance.

Tailgate Thursdays with music by Blake Hunter & The Gatherers: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.

Nickel Creek with Hawktail: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $68 front orchestra, $55 lower orchestra, $39 upper orchestra/lawn general admission. All tickets purchased for original May 1 date will be honored; refunds are available at point of purchase.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Full Nelson Friday with Circus Mutt: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Shane Click: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Pollocks: Food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Players Guild: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 7:30 p.m., house opens at 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.Encore": 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: "Guys and Dolls": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $45, $20.

"Can't Feel at Home": Presented by JoeBob Productions and Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, $30, $25 advance.

Immodest Opulence Viva Las Vegas! Burlesque: Featuring Sin City Striptease, 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $30 VIP table seats (sold only in pairs), $25 door, $20 advance, standing room for late arrivals, must be 18 or older.

Fridays After Five: Tyler Dick Band with The Lint Collectors: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Shawn & Terrance in Summer Sundown: 6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

Music in the Mountains with Midlife Crisis Band: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Charlottesville Players Guild: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," 7:30 p.m., house opens at 7 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate '80s Tribute: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

Charlottesville Opera Presents: "Guys and Dolls": 2 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75, $65, $45, $20.

"Can't Feel at Home": Presented by JoeBob Productions and Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society, 3 and 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, $30, $25 advance.

Oh He Dead with Wild Common and Holy Roller: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $18, $15 advance.