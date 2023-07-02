MONDAY, JULY 3

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Independence Day Celebration with music by Don't Look Up: Vision BBQ, Popito’s Pizza and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, 6-9 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, $10, free if 12 or younger.

July 4 Music in the Mountains with Jimmy O: 1-4 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

July 4 Music in the Mountains with Laissez Foure: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Independence Day with music by South Canal Street: Music from 4 to 8 p.m., Fireworks at about 9 p.m., Graves' Mountain Farm & Lodges, free, Madison Volunteer Fire Co. will accept donations for parking.

Red, White, Blue in Greene with music by Southern Sky at 6 p.m. and Mark Wills at 8 p.m.: Fireworks will begin at about 9:35 p.m., Morris Field in Ruckersville. Parking is limited; carpooling is encouraged.

Independence Day Concert with music by Heifetz International Music Institute musicians: 2-4 p.m., Hilltop Pavilion at James Monroe's Highland, (434) 293-8000, free, picnics welcome.

61st annual Independence Day Celebration and Naturalization Ceremony and livestream: 9 a.m., includes presentation of colors by Boy Scouts of America Troop 75 and music by the Charlottesville Band, Charlottesville Opera, Old Line Fife and Drum Corps and Oratorio Society of Virginia, West Portico of Thomas Jefferson's Monticello, free, registration for shuttle rides required at monticello.org. Plan to arrive at Piedmont Virginia Community College at 8 a.m. and take the shuttle.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

Jacob Paul Allen in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

James 3 Duo in Wind Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and older.

Charlottesville Opera's New Works Concert with composer Tom Cipullo and Ader Emerging Artists: 11 a.m., The Center at Belvedere, (434) 293-4500, free but tickets required.

Charlottesville Band Presents: Summer at the Paramount: "Patriots and Princesses": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Zuzu's Hot 5 in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles and Co. and Popitos Pizza food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Pale Blue Dot with Studebaker Huck plus Sullivan Smith and Stray Lions: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack.

Tailgate Thursdays with music by Hungry Hard Luck Heroes: Oysters will be available, 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

Full Nelson Friday with McHale & Justina: 5-9 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Max Mandu in Summer Sundown: 6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

"Cabaret" in Virginia Theatre Festival: 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains mature content and sexual situations.

First Fridays: Grillin' & Chillin' with Ken Matthews: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Fridays After Five: BJP'z World of Music with Jordan Harmon & the Humble Brag: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

Festive Fridays I: Opening Night: "Wintergreen Swings — Big Band Style!" for Wintergreen Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

"Cabaret" in Virginia Theatre Festival: 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains mature content and sexual situations.

Music in the Mountains with Matt Johnson: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Music in the Mountains with Joint Venture: Just A Bite food truck will be there, 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Hard Swimmin' Fish: Salsa Street Grill food truck will be there, 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Gimme Gimme Disco: A Dance Party Inspired by ABBA: 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance (Tier 1), $18 advance (Tier 2), $15 early-bird general admission, must be 18 or older.

MountainTop Masterworks I: "Barber 'Violin Concerto' with Elisabeth Adkins" for Wintergreen Music Festival: Erin Freeman will conduct, 6 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

"Cabaret" in Virginia Theatre Festival: 2 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains mature content and sexual situations.

Music in the Mountains with Spencer Hatcher & The Ol' Son Gang: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

John Kelly: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

MountainTop Masterworks I: "Barber 'Violin Concerto' with Elisabeth Adkins" for Wintergreen Music Festival: Erin Freeman will conduct, 3 p.m., Freeman presents pre-concert talk at 2 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6.

MONDAY, JULY 10

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

