TUESDAY, JUNE 27
Rivanna: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
The Mountain Grass Unit with Andy Tichenor's Almost Acoustic: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
Bryan Franke in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.
Circus Mutt in Wind Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and older.
THURSDAY, JUNE 29
People are also reading…
The Wavelength Band in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD: "Fleabag": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Tailgate Thursdays with music by C'ville Jazz Congregation: Oyster Catcher Sea Farms oysters will be there, 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
Full Nelson Friday with Craig Hanson & The Gypsies: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.
Isabel Bailey in Summer Sundown: 6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.
Friday Night Out with Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Hungry Hardluck Heroes: Crustworthy Pizza food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$8, $6 youths 12 and younger.
A.P. Project: 5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
An Evening with Barstool Rodeo (Widespread Panic tribute): 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15 door, $12 advance.
Fridays After Five: Sisters and Brothers with Runawayz: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
Music in the Mountains with Bailey Hayes: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Drag Bonanza Birthday Bash with hosts Bebe Gunn & Cherry Possums: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 and older.
Arts for All FestivALL: Inaugural community arts festival featuring Charlottesville Opera, Charlottesville Ballet and Oratorio Society of Virginia, 5-7 p.m. for art projects, 7 p.m. concert, Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.
SUNDAY, JULY 2
Paulien Quartet: 2-4:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.
MONDAY, JULY 3
Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.