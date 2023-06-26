TUESDAY, JUNE 27

Rivanna: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Mountain Grass Unit with Andy Tichenor's Almost Acoustic: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Bryan Franke in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Circus Mutt in Wind Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and older.

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

The Wavelength Band in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD: "Fleabag": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Tailgate Thursdays with music by C'ville Jazz Congregation: Oyster Catcher Sea Farms oysters will be there, 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Full Nelson Friday with Craig Hanson & The Gypsies: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Isabel Bailey in Summer Sundown: 6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

Friday Night Out with Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Hungry Hardluck Heroes: Crustworthy Pizza food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $$8, $6 youths 12 and younger.

A.P. Project: 5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

An Evening with Barstool Rodeo (Widespread Panic tribute): 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15 door, $12 advance.

Fridays After Five: Sisters and Brothers with Runawayz: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Music in the Mountains with Bailey Hayes: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Drag Bonanza Birthday Bash with hosts Bebe Gunn & Cherry Possums: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 and older.

Arts for All FestivALL: Inaugural community arts festival featuring Charlottesville Opera, Charlottesville Ballet and Oratorio Society of Virginia, 5-7 p.m. for art projects, 7 p.m. concert, Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Paulien Quartet: 2-4:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

MONDAY, JULY 3

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.