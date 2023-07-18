WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

Theocles in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Classic Road in Wind Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and older.

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Paramount Presents “Oklahoma!” starring Hugh Jackman in HD: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Kidz Bop — Never Stop Live Tour: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $75 gold circle, $55 lower orchestra, $40 general admission.

Fresh Perspectives II: A Trio of Trios for Wintergreen Music Festival: 6 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Billy & The Backbeats in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD: “Best of Enemies”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

Tailgate Thursdays with music by 180: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.

Mix, Mingle & Music II: Theatrical Shenanigans for Wintergreen Music Festival: 6:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Full Nelson Friday with Fretwell: 5-9 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Richelle Claiborne & Tucker Rogers in Summer Sundown: 6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

Friday Night Out with An Lar: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Beleza Duo featuring Madeline and Berto Sales: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise” in Virginia Theatre Festival: 7:30 p.m., Helms Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains mild language and simulated sounds of and descriptions of war.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “North by Northwest”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths 12 and younger.

An Evening with Three Sheets to the Wind: 8:30 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15 general admission, $50 for ticket four-pack.

Fridays After Five: Scythian with Tara Mills: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

Bachtail Hour in Wintergreen Music Festival: 5-5:30 p.m., The Copper Mine at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.

Festive Fridays III: David Wilcox for Wintergreen Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Music in the Mountains with The Bennie Dodd Band: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Christmas in July Concert with Tropical Attitudes: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Robert Jospé Trio: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise” in Virginia Theatre Festival: 7:30 p.m., Helms Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains mild language and simulated sounds of and descriptions of war.

Hot in Herre: 2000s Dance Party: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance, $16 early bird, must be 18 or older.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Fantastic Mr. Fox”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths 12 and younger.

MountainTop Masterworks III: “Scott Joplin & Aaron Copland ... with a Dash of Schubert” with clarinetist Charlie Messersmith for Wintergreen Music Festival: Nicholas Hersh will conduct, 6 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Music in the Mountains with Mike Henry: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise” in Virginia Theatre Festival: 2 p.m., Helms Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains mild language and simulated sounds of and descriptions of war.

Crash Test Dummies with Willie Stratton: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $55-$40, $52-$37 reserved advance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “La La Land”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths 12 and younger.

Khaliko with Elie Bashkow Trio with special guest Mr. After: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10 general admission.

MountainTop Masterworks III: “Scott Joplin & Aaron Copland ... with a Dash of Schubert” with clarinetist Charlie Messersmith for Wintergreen Music Festival: Nicholas Hersh will conduct, 3 p.m., pre-concert talk at 2 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6.

2023 Benefit: Festival — Interrupted for Wintergreen Music Festival: 6 p.m., Blue Ridge Terrace and Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $200, $400 for two.

MONDAY, JULY 24

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.