The Botanical Garden of the Piedmont has selected Maryann Thompson Architects to design the garden’s buildings.

Thompson, a Virginia native, studied at Princeton University and the Graduate School of Design at Harvard University, where she received a master’s degree in architecture and landscape architecture.

Martha Foss, a principal at Maryann Thompson Architects, will serve as project manager for the garden. Born and raised in Charlottesville, Foss has a bachelor of science degree in architecture from the University of Virginia School of Architecture and a master of architecture degree from Yale University School of Architecture.

The garden expects to have a preliminary design of the proposed Garden Pavilion and Visitors’ Center ready to share with the public early this fall.

The garden received eight proposals for architectural services, and the top four candidates were asked to submit concept drawings of the two proposed buildings. The garden’s committee considered the projects’ “wow” factor and innovation; the buildings’ relationship to the site and their interaction with nature; the flow and usability of the buildings and their layout; and the material choices and overall budget. The “wow” factor of Maryann Thompson Architects’ design was its integration of natural elements and landscape into its architecture.

Learn more about the progress of the garden at www.piedmontgarden.org.