New Dominion Bookshop will present a reading, conversation and signing with Jeannette Walls, New York Times bestselling author of “The Glass Castle,” at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Irving Theater in the CODE Building.

Walls will be sharing “Hang the Moon” — her new historical fiction novel, which was released from Scribner in the spring — and taking part in a conversation with author Liza Nash Taylor.

Taylor is the author of two recent historical novels, “Etiquette for Runaways” in 2020 and “In All Good Faith” in 2021. In 2018, Taylor was a Hawthornden International Fellow and received an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts. She lives in Keswick with her husband and dogs; their old farmhouse has served as a setting for her novels.

“The Glass Castle,” Walls’s memoir, has been a New York Times bestseller for more than eight years. Walls also is the author of “The Silver Star” and “Half Broke Horses,” which the editors of The New York Times Book Review named one of the best books of 2009. Walls graduated from Barnard College and worked as a journalist in New York. She and her husband, writer John Taylor, live in rural Virginia.

The new novel focuses on Sallie Kincaid, an 8-year-old growing up in the Prohibition era in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

The New Dominion staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Pre-signed copies of “Hang the Moon” will be available for purchase both before and after the event; if you plan to join the personalization line after the event, you will need to buy at least one copy at Saturday’s event.

The event, which is co-sponsored by WriterHouse, is free. Learn more at ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.