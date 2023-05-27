Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

New Dominion Bookshop will present a book talk and signing by author and University of Virginia alumnus Bart Elmore at 7 p.m. Friday. He will speak about his new book, “Country Capitalism: How Corporations from the American South Remade Our Economy and the Planet,” which is to be released by UNC Press.

Elmore is associate professor of environmental history at The Ohio State University. The 2022 recipient of the Dan David Prize, he is the author of “Citizen Coke: The Making of Coca-Cola Capitalism” and “Seed Money: Monsanto’s Past and Our Food Future.” His latest book is about the South’s impact on the interconnected histories of business and ecological change.

The event is free, and the bookstore staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Learn more at ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has scheduled the following book-related events for the week ahead:

All JMRL branches will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

11 a.m. Saturday at Gordon Avenue Library: Together Tales for children up to age 3 and their caregivers will include participation, songs and movement to help bring books to life and encourage early literacy skills.

2 p.m. Tuesday at Louisa County Library: Summer Reading Kickoff Party will include treats from Kona Ice and an opportunity to meet Kim Bryson and her horse Storm from Ohana Farm to see an example of Horse-Powered Reading. Sign up to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge, which will take place from Thursday through Aug. 31, at jmrl.beanstack.org.

6 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library: Silent Book Club members ages 13 and older will read together in quiet camaraderie. This book club does not assign readings or require discussion. Gather at 6 p.m., get a snack and settle in to read; silent reading time is from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

7 p.m. Thursday at Greene County Library: First Thursdays Book Club members will discuss “Dispatches from Pluto: Lost and Found in the Mississippi Delta.” Everyone is welcome. Sign up to participate in person or virtually.

7 p.m. Thursday at Central Library: Books on Tap participants will talk about “Cannery Row” by John Steinbeck. If you’d like to read ahead for the next meeting, the July 6 selection is “The Keeper of Lost Things” by Ruth Hogan.