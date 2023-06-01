Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will present the following book-related events in the coming week:

■ 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Northside Library: The Summer Reading Kickoff Carnival will celebrate the end of school and the start of JMRL's Summer Reading Challenge. There will be music by Southern Comfort Quartet, plus games, prizes, snacks, face painting and other activities.

■ 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Central Library: Little Explorers offers books, rhymes and music for ages 3 to 5. Registration is recommended.

■ 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: Pictures and Pages at The Fralin is recommended for ages 2 to 4 and their grownups. There will be arts-related storytime incorporating books, music and movement, plus time for young art patrons to explore and create. Wednesday's theme is "Color-bration!" Coming up will be "Line Time!" on July 5 and "Splash, Squish!" on Aug. 2. Registration is required at museumoutreach@virginia.edu or (434) 243-2050.

■ 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Greene County Library: Raising Readers is for ages 3 to 5 and their parents and caregivers. Preschoolers will build early literacy skills with stories, songs, flannel boards, action rhymes and more. Dress with paint and glue in mind, as there will be a craft every week. For information, email critter@jmrl.org.

■ 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Central Library: Tiny Tales is for babies and toddlers up to 36 months and their favorite grownups. Registration is suggested. Details: childrens@jmrl.org.

■ 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Greene County Library: Wiggle Time is for ages 1 to 2 and their caregivers. Look for literacy-building stories, songs and movement, followed by a short social playtime with toys.

■ 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Louisa County Library: Read and Rhyme enhances early literacy for ages 2 to 5 and their grownups using books, rhymes, finger plays, flannel board stories and songs. Siblings are welcome.

■ 3 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: Sign up for a 20-minute Paws to Read session, in which beginning readers up to age 18 can build confidence by reading aloud to Scout, a licensed therapy dog. Bring your own favorite book or choose one at the library. Scout also will listen to children and teens practicing foreign language lessons or preparing oral presentations. Register at (434) 973-7893, Ext. 5.

■ 2 p.m. Thursday at Nelson Memorial Library: Summer Extravaganza, featuring activities and snacks for all ages, is Nelson Memorial's Summer Reading Kickoff. Sign up to take part in the Summer Reading Challenge at jmrl.beanstack.org.

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with Kathleen Grissom at 7 p.m. June 9. The Charlottesville-based author of "The Kitchen House" and "Glory Over Everything" will read from her new historical fiction novel, "Crow Mary." For details, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.