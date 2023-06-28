New Dominion Bookshop will present a book talk and signing for “The Inner Ear of Don Zientara,” a new work about the Washington, D.C.-area punk music studio, at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Radio station WTJU 91.1 FM is co-sponsoring the event, which will feature a conversation with Antonia Tricario, the book’s creator; studio owner Don Zientara; and bassist Joe Lally.

Inner Ear Studio was best known for recording leading D.C. punk bands, including Bad Brains, Bikini Kill, Rites of Spring, Fugazi and Mary Timony, to name a few. The book explores the welcoming, nurturing atmosphere Zientara created for musicians.

The book contains 250 photos and includes testimonials from Kathleen Hanna, Henry Rollins and members of Fugazi, Scream, Fire Party, Shudder to Think, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dismemberment Plan and other bands.

Zientara originally founded the studio in the basement of his Arlington home. In addition to recording punk bands, he recorded many other genres and styles of music, including Celtic folk tunes, harp music, Russian balalaika ensembles, political advertisers and choral singers.

Tricario worked as a photo archivist for Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Lucian Perkins, and her work can be seen in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of American History and in the permanent punk and go-go music exhibit and archive of the Special Collections Division of the District of Columbia at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library.

Lally is a founding member of Fugazi, Messthetics, Ataxia and Coriky.

The event is free. The staff at New Dominion recommends arriving early for the best seating. Get details at ndbookshop.com or (434) 295-2552.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has the following events planned in the coming week:

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday: The Bookmobile will be at the Charlottesville City Market with titles for all ages. There will be storytime at 11 a.m., and library card registration will be available.

10 a.m. Saturday at Central Library and 11 a.m. Saturday at Crozet Library: Paws to Read gives beginners a chance to gain confidence by reading aloud to a supportive four-footed listener.

All JMRL branches will be closed Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Northside Library: DMV Connect will offer a variety of services, including drivers’ licenses, REAL IDs, identification cards, vehicle titles, address changes, vehicle registration and hunting and fishing licenses.

10 a.m. Thursday at Scottsville Library: Wildrock will present “Wild About Animals,” which includes meet-and-greet time with a live animal and information about what makes a successful habitat for that creature. No registration is required.

2 p.m. Thursday at Greene County Library: The Wildlife Center of Virginia presents “Meet the Animals,” which will give visitors a chance to meet animal ambassadors from the center, learn how the center helps wildlife and find out how humans’ choices affect the health of the environment.

4 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: “Exploring African Roots” with Lillie Williams from The Front Porch will feature West African songs and dances.

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Central Library: A four-part memoir workshop series, “Telling Your Story,” will be offered on Thursday evenings in July in partnership with WriterHouse. Each week, there will be writing prompts, discussion time and time for working on writing.

For a full schedule of events for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, go to https://jmrl.org/kids.

Chris Elliott has released “Hornet’s Nest: Culture Clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, 2017,” a new book focusing on the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in August 2017 and its aftermath. He will co-host a book-signing event at University of Virginia Bookstore on July 10.

Elliott, a high school history teacher in Fort Wayne, Indiana, also is the author of “Before the Dream: Martin Luther King’s 1963 Speech and Civil Rights Struggles in Fort Wayne, Indiana.”