New Dominion Bookshop will present a book reading and signing by New York Times bestselling novelist Kathleen Grissom at 7 p.m. Friday. The Charlottesville author of "The Kitchen House" and "Glory Over Everything" will read from her new historical fiction novel, "Crow Mary," during the in-person event.

Written with the blessing of the real-life Crow Mary's great-granddaughter, the novel explores the life of a 19th-century indigenous woman torn between two worlds. Goes First, a Crow Native woman later known as Crow Mary, was 16 when she married white fur trader Abe Farwell and traveled with him to his trading post in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For details, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

New Dominion Bookshop also will welcome author and forager Frank Hyman, who will speak about "How to Forage for Mushrooms Without Dying: An Absolute Beginner's Guide to Identifying 29 Wild, Edible Mushrooms" at 4 p.m. Saturday. His book, which has sold more than 400,000 copies in a little more than a year, includes everything from safety rhymes and humor to essays, photos and links to foragers' recipes.

Foraging mushrooms is the ninth hobby that Hyman has turned into a profession. He sells wild mushrooms to chefs in the fall and spends the summer and winter teaching foraging classes. In his latest book, he offers information for distinguishing toxic mushrooms from medicinal and delicious mushrooms.

Bluebird & Co. in Crozet will welcome authors Jo Piazza and Christine Pride to an event at at 7 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate the release of their new novel, "You Were Always Mine." The novel tells the story of a Black woman who finds an abandoned white baby.

The authors' previous book, "We Are Not Like Them," was named one of the best books of 2021 by Harper's Bazaar and Real Simple and was a "Good Morning America" book club pick.

Piazza and Pride will talk about their work, answer questions from audience members and sign copies of the book. Books can be purchased from Bluebird and Co.; preordering them is recommended at www.bluebirdcrozet.com/events-list/piazzapride.

Bluebird & Co. also will present an evening with author Katharine Schellman in conversation with New York Times bestselling author Deanna Raybourn starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The event is timed for the release of Schellman's new mystery novel, "The Last Drop of Hemlock."

Reservations are required for the event, in which the authors will discuss their work, sign copies and answer questions. To learn more, go to www,bluebirdcrozet.com/events-list/katharineschellman2.

DuCard Vineyards in Etlan will present hiker and author Erin Gifford at 2 p.m. Sunday. Gifford, a mother of four who runs half-marathons and enjoys road trips and backpacking, has written "A Falcon Guide: Virginia Summits," which includes concise descriptions and detailed maps for 40 of the best peaks to hike in the commonwealth.

The new guide includes hikes to suit different ability and experience levels, dramatic natural features and details about difficulty, canine compatibility and great views.

There's no cover, but reservations are recommended. Learn more at ducardvineyards.com.

Daniel L. Duke has released his first two novels. The University of Virginia professor emeritus has written "Man Camp" and "River of Dreams."

In "Man Camp," Don, a former women's basketball coach, sets out on a 10-day wilderness program to examine what it means to be a man in today's world and makes some unexpected discoveries. "River of Dreams" is set in Charles City County and dives into the lives of an unlikely combination of characters in a world of plantations and patriotism.

Both books are available from Amazon, Barbes and Noble, Google Play and Apple iTunes Store.

Fred O'Bryant has written "Here is Your Band — A Centennial History of the Charlottesville Municipal Band 1922-2022." The retired UVa science librarian will sign copies of his book at 6 p.m. Thursday at The Center at Belvedere.

O'Bryant's book, which is available on Amazon, is a collection of vignettes tracing the history of the band, which started with a UVa connection.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present the following events this week:

■ 10 a.m. Saturday at Central Library: The Bookmobile will be there for Central Library's Summer Kickoff, and visitors can take part in a collaborative community art project.

■ 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Northside Library: Genealogy 101, a workshop led by the Jack Jouett Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Central Virginia Genealogical Association, will cover the basics of using birth, death and marriage certificates to trace family members. The four genealogists also will walk visitors through using genealogical websites, including Ancestry and Family Search. Space is limited; registration is required at jmrl.org.

■ 5:30 p.m. Monday at Crozet Library: Summer Kickoff Celebration will include sweet summer treats and the Bookmobile. Sign up for the Summer Challenge at jmrl.beanstack.org.

■ 6 p.m. Monday at Gordon Avenue Library: Summer Kickoff Social includes popsicles, music by Lua, face painting and a Bookmobile visit.

■ 10 a.m. Tuesday at Central Library: Tampa Taiko will perform the art of traditional Japanese drumming. Free; all ages welcome. No registration is required.

■ 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Scottsville Library: Summer Kickoff will include popsicles, bubble blowing, games, crafts and face painting.

For a variety of programs for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, go to https://jmrl.org/pr-kids.htm.