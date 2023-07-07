Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches are offering the following events in the coming week:

10 a.m. Saturday at Central Library: Craft Supply Swap gives crafts fans an opportunity to trade new and gently used supplies and then stick around to work on craft projects. Light snacks will be available.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Northside Library: “Getting Started with Libby,” an introduction to the basics of JMRL’s e-book and e-audiobook platform, will take place in Northside’s computer classroom. There will be a short question-and-answer time after the instructional demonstration. Space is limited; registration is required at jmrl.org. Questions? Email mpokes@jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 4.

10 a.m. Tuesday at Central Library, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson Memorial Library2 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library and 10 a.m. Thursday at Scottsville Library: “Gems: The World’s Wisdom Stories” with master storyteller and large-mask theater artist Doug Berky will explore stories from around the world using masks, puppets, mime, drama, comedy and music. No registration is required for the all-ages event.

Head to https://jmrl.org/kids for times and dates for a variety of programs and storytimes for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.