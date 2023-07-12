Carolyn McGrath will be at New Dominion Bookshop at 4 pm. Friday for an in-person reading and signing event. She will be sharing her new memoir, “Two Faces of the Moon: A Small Island Memoir,” which officially will be released July 24 from Brandylane Publishers.

Copies of the new book can be purchased at the event.

McGrath, a Charlottesville resident, spends her summers alone on her own small island in Canada. Her memoir looks back at the summer of 2001, when she spent time with her two dogs and the island’s wildlife while reflecting on her relationships with her father, who died when she was 17, and her mother, who was dying in a nursing home an hour away. The book includes careful observation of the island’s wildlife.

McGrath teaches poetry and developmental English in a high-security prison for women; she also founded a book discussion group there. She has a degree in classics from the University of Iowa and spent 25 years teaching in the English department at Stony Brook University, where she directed the $1,000 Short Fiction Prize for American and Canadian undergraduates.

McGrath was one of five authors shortlisted for the Faulkner Wisdom Prize in narrative nonfiction in 2017. She has published short stories, reviews and academic articles.

The event is free, and the bookshop staff recommends arriving early to get the best seating. For information, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.