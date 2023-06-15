Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has scheduled the following events in the week ahead:

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Central Library: Bring gently used books to the Book Swap and trade them for books that are new to you. There will be time to connect with the community, enjoy your new books and have some light snacks.

All JMRL locations will be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

10 a.m. Tuesday at Central Library, 2 p.m. Tuesday at Louisa County Library, 10 a.m. Wednesday at Crozet Library, 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gordon Avenue Library and 10 a.m. Thursday at Scottsville Library: Chris and Neal of Rockstar Magic will present an action-packed magic and illusion show for all ages. No registration is required.

3 p.m. Tuesday at Central Library: Tech Tuesday offers drop-in tutorial time with librarians on the lower level of the library. It’s a chance to learn about JMRL’s digital library offerings and using new devices, plus email, word processing and job resources. Help is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and librarians may need to end individual sessions to assist other people who are waiting.

2 p.m. Wednesday at Nelson Memorial Library, 2 p.m. July 6 at Greene County Library and 2 p.m. July 11 at Louisa County Library: The Wildlife Center of Virginia will present “Meet the Animals” and introduce animal ambassadors from the center. It’s an opportunity to learn about the inner workings of the wildlife hospital and how personal choices can affect the health of the environment. No registration is required.

6:30 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: “Reclaim, Honor, Repair: Descendants of Enslaved Communities of the University of Virginia” will include a screening of the 2022 documentary “The Lives Between the Lines,” which follows the inspiration for and construction of the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at UVa. A panel from Descendants of Enslaved Communities at UVa will discuss the memorial, the vision for DEC-UVa and its goals, and how enslaved and free Black communities and their descendants are honored. Question-and-answer time will follow. Space is limited, so registration is required at jmrl.org.

For a full schedule of storytimes and other local events for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, go to https://jmrl.org/pr-kids.htm.

Charlottesville Reading Series will present reading by poet Karen Poppy and author D.L. Williams at 7 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop.

Poppy’s new poetry collection is Diving at the Lip of the Water.” Her chapbooks include “Crack Open/Emergency” and “Our Own Beautiful Brutality.”

D.L. Williams is the pen name of Diana L. Williams, who has written “Alora Factor: Invasion of the Realm Jumpers,” which is the first book in a five-part series.

The reading event is free. The bookshop’s staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. Learn more about the series at readingseries.org.