New Dominion Bookshop will present a book talk and signing with author Jennifer Ackerman at 7 p.m. Friday in Irving Theater in the CODE Building at 225 W. Water St.

Ackerman will speak about “What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds.” released from Penguin Press/Penguin Random House. Her book explores the roles of owls throughout history and examines owls’ hunting prowess, hunting skills and communication.

Ackerman has been writing about science and nature for three decades. She also is the author of “The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent and Think.” Ackerman has received numerous awards and fellowships, including a National Endowment for the Arts Literature Fellowship in Nonfiction, a Bunting Fellowship and a grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and attendees should use the theater entrance on Water Street. The bookshop’s staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For details, call (434) 295-2552.

Susan Bauer-Wu, author and president of Mind & Life Institute, will be at New Dominion Bookshop for a book talk and signing at 4 p.m. Saturday.

She will speak about her new book, “A Future We Can Love: How We Can Reverse the Climate Crisis with the Power of Our Hearts and Minds,” a Shamhala/ Penguin Random House release. It shares inspiration from climate activist Greta Thunberg and the Dalai Lama and follows a journey toward active hope

Before joining Mind & Life in 2015, Bauer-Wu served as Kluge Professor in Contemplative End-of-Life Care and director of the Compassionate Care Initiative at the University of Virginia School of Nursing. The Charlottesville resident also was an associate faculty member in UVa’s Religious Studies Department.

The staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For information, go to ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will present the following book-related events in the coming week:

10 a.m. Tuesday at Central Library: Roger Day will present a musical comic book adventure, “Invincible!” There will be new songs designed to help young readers solve mysteries. No registration is required for the all-ages event. Day will visit other JMRL branches next week.

2 p.m. Tuesday at Louisa County Library: Captain Curiosity will present “We’re All Inside This Together,” a program for all ages that explores “the gross and ick that makes us tick.”

6:30 p.m. Thursday at Northside Library: A Pride Film & Discussion event will include a screening of the documentary “Last Chance: LGBT Refugees Seeking Asylum.” Panelists Gary Nimax, co-chair of the University of Virginia’s LGBTQ Committee for faculty and staff members, and Michael Joseph Smith, who is Thomas C. Sorensen Emeritus Professor of Political and Social Thought at UVa, will talk about the documentary and moderate a community discussion.

Learn more about JMRL events at www.jmrl.org.

Eric Flannagan Jr. has released his first book, “Moving Medusa,” from Olympia Publishers.

Originally from Charlottesville, Flannagan grew up taking part in Madison House’s Big Siblings program, and his experiences are featured in the book, along with reflections on race, class and privilege.

Flannagan, a linguist and traveler, has lived in Louisa and in France, where he is pursuing a childhood love of studying the French language.

Victor Rook’s fourth novel, “The Ghosts of Culpeper Antiques,” is about an eclectic group of ghosts in a 1922 farmhouse turned store on a rural stretch of U.S. 29 that helps solve a mystery.

Charlottesville, Ruckersville, Warrenton, Alexandria, Manassas, Richmond and Chesapeake are among other Virginia locations mentioned in the book.

Rook also is a prize-winning filmmaker whose “Beyond the Garden Gate” picked up two Telly Awards and aired on PBS. His film “Who’s Protecting Our National Bird?” won the grand prize at the 2020 RV Environmental Film Festival.