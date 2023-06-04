What are the latest treatment options for cancer that has spread to the brain?

Exactly how many patients have metastatic brain cancer (cancer that has spread to the brain from another part of the body) is not known, but studies report at least 70,000 new cases diagnosed in the United States each year. Continuing to develop new and better treatments for metastatic brain cancer is essential, as there are an estimated five patients with metastatic brain cancer for every one patient diagnosed with a primary brain tumor.

In the past, treatment options for brain metastasis patients were limited. Patients with one tumor often underwent surgery to remove the tumor, followed by whole-brain radiation therapy. Patients with multiple metastatic brain tumors were treated with whole-brain radiation therapy, and steroids were used frequently. In general, the prognosis for these patients was poor.

Highly focused treatment with Gamma Knife radiosurgery — which delivers hundreds of targeted radiation beams to the brain tumors — began to be utilized for brain metastasis patients. Initially, it was viewed as an alternative to surgery or radiation therapy. However, additional studies quickly demonstrated that radiosurgery complements surgery or radiation therapy for select patients. Traditional teaching categorized brain regions as eloquent (directly involved in controlling functions of the body) and non-eloquent, but today’s view is that all areas of the brain are important for the body’s functioning. Gamma Knife radiosurgery treatment planning can incorporate sophisticated brain imaging and mapping of the brain’s pathways to design and deliver highly effective, accurate, precise, and safe brain surgery.

Physicians have also been able to classify metastatic brain tumors more precisely based upon molecular markers in the tumors and develop targeted treatment approaches based on those markers. Some of these targeted treatments proved to be effective at treating metastatic brain cancer not only outside the brain, but inside the brain and throughout the body as well, leading to improvements in survival rates, improvements in quality of life and less impact on patients’ brain function. Such targeted medical therapies tend to work much better when combined with Gamma Knife radiosurgery.

With a wider array of treatment options for patients with metastatic brain cancer, multidisciplinary care from experts in several fields — like the team we have here at UVa Health — is vital to creating the best possible outcomes for our patients.

What lies on the horizon for brain metastasis patient treatments? Certainly, there will be more medical and surgical options that combine Gamma Knife radiosurgery along with immunotherapy (which harnesses the body’s immune system to fight cancer) and specific targets within tumors. Gamma Knife radiosurgery and targeted medical treatments — such as immunotherapy like Keytruda — appear to work together well to treat brain tumors.

The advances in scientific and clinical knowledge related to metastatic brain cancer are coming at a staggering pace. For some patients, metastatic brain cancer has almost become a chronic disease that can be effectively managed. Further meaningful gains are just on the horizon.

