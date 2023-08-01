Local dancers ages 6 to 17 may sign up to audition for "Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet," which will be presented Nov. 24 at Charlottesville's Paramount Theater.

As part of the ballet's "Dance with Us" program, all area dance students may audition for roles as party children, mice, little snowflakes, star sprites and star maidens, as well as for junior corps de ballet positions in the Act II Spanish, Chinese, French, Arabian and Slavic variations. Local auditions will take place on Oct. 3 at BalletSchool.

After an initial rehearsal period, dancers will rehearse for six to eight weeks at BalletSchool. On the day of the performance, young dancers will be fitted with hand-sewn costumes designed by Arthur Oliver. The process gives young dancers an opportunity to dance with and learn from international professional dancers and take part in a performance in front of local audience members.

The production, a 31-year tradition produced by Talmi Entertainment, features principal dancers from Ukraine and 40 world-class performers from Japan, Italy, Turkey and other nations. Charlottesville's performance is part of an 86-city North American tour.

"Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet" will be presented at 3 and 7 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Paramount. Tickets are $175, $120, $80, $70, $50, $40 and $30. To reach the box office, go to https://www.theparamount.net/event/nutcracker-2 or call (434) 979-1333. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

There is no instruction fee, but a participation fee will be charged to help cover costume maintenance and related administrative costs. To sign up for auditions, go to www.nutcracker.com/dance. The "Dance with Us" section offers instructions for parents, rehearsal attendance requirements and other information about the production experience.