A University of Virginia professor and artist is giving previously unheard voices a national audience as part of a new national exhibition.

“Homegoing,” an art installation by Ashton T. Crawley, uses music, sound and visual elements to create a safe space for mourning Black queer musicians who lost their lives to AIDS. It will be on display from Aug. 18 to Sept. 18 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as part of “Beyond Granite: Pulling Together,” an exhibition presented by Trust for the National Mall.

“Beyond Granite: Pulling Together,” curated by Paul Farber and Salamishah Tillet for Monument Lab, is the first curated outdoor exhibition of its kind in the National Mall’s history. It includes six installations; Crawley’s will be on the Washington Monument’s South Lawn.

“It still feels surreal to me,” Crawley, an audio and visual artist who also is associate professor of religious studies and African American and African studies at the University of Virginia, said of the invitation. “I teach at UVa and write and teach about Blackness and queerness and Black religion. I was not expecting the call.”

“Homegoing,” Crawley said, “is the largest thing I’ve done so far.” The installation’s origins lie in Crawley’s early memories of learning Black church music from talented, enthusiastic performers who set rich examples of musicianship and faith — and then seemed to vanish.

“We were often in fellowship with musicians from other churches,” he said. “They were disappearing, and I had no words for it as a young person.”

What Crawley did not know as a child was that the musicians he missed were falling ill and dying of AIDS, and it was happening at a time when hysteria and rumors often outnumbered facts and scientific responses.

He learned later that many of the musicians had been kicked out of their homes and congregations after being diagnosed, which clashed with church teachings about loving and caring. Some were deeply missed as bright lights in the church music world, but “certainly not acknowledged as queer people,” he said.

“Homegoing” is Crawley’s way of honoring the complete people behind the God-given talents. He knew from the beginning that sound would be integral to the experience.

“I think that sound has a capacity to stir us and still us,” Crawley said. “Sound is one of the ways I am attempting to gather people. We don’t all have the gift of hearing, but we all feel vibrations. What moves us can be different for each of us.”

“In each component, there’s something happening sonically,” Crawley said, drawing perceivers’ attention to “what’s being said, and why is it being said.”

He worked with a choir to evoke authentic sounds of the Black church experience, but careful listeners soon will be aware that the lyrics are not what one might expect to hear in church.

Crawley was quite active in church music as a singer, composer and Hammond organist in his youth, but he gradually stopped writing music when he left for seminary. Returning to the music and church memories of his youth, he said, “has been both a joy and a lot of difficulty. There’s elation, but it also is bringing up a lot of memories from the past.”

“I was a 10-year-old in 1990 who was noticing people disappearing,” Crawley said. “It has been healing not just for me, but to mend a lot of wounds from the past.”

Forty years after the arrival of AIDS, are Americans in a place to honor these musicians? His research has yielded contradictions and moments of triumph and sadness.

“Yes, and no,” Crawley said. “There has been a fair amount of progress. We are still in a time that is very homophobic, quite transphobic and very Black racist.”

He pointed to the July 29 stabbing death of dancer O’Shea Sibley, who was killed at a Brooklyn gas station while voguing with his friends. The vogue dance style, created in Harlem’s ballroom dance scene during the 1980s, is known for using dance and modeling imagery in joyful expression.

“On one hand, there’s a certain kind of progress, but on the other hand, there is a lot of refusal of that progress and disgust with that progress,” Crawley said.

That dichotomy demonstrates the need to “bring new voices, new perspectives, to America’s civic stage” on the National Mall, said Julie Moore, vice president of communications for Trust for the National Mall. Crawley’s installation, curated by Monument Lab, is one of the first six to be displayed in the first curated art exhibition in a space that’s intended to be for everyone.

The programming is intended to “celebrate and honor freedom and democracy” and “help people connect with the country’s history and freedom,” Moore said.

“The exhibitions have been curated to bring untold stories to the National Mall. This is the inaugural exhibition of ‘Beyond Granite.’ It’s really a pilot program. How does the public respond? We’re really looking forward to finding out.”

The “Beyond Granite” installations will give contemporary voices time in the spotlight while honoring the 60th anniversary of the March for Freedom.

Moore said that fans will want to mark their calendars for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9. That’s when Crawley has planned a live musical performance to coincide with “Homegoing.”

Crawley’s installation is one of six in “Beyond Granite: Pulling Together.” The others include the following:

“America’s Playground: DC” by Derrick Adams, Constitution Gardens — East. The interactive playground tells the story of desegregated public spaces.

“For the Living” by Tiffany Chung, Constitution Gardens — West, near Vietnam Veterans Memorial. A map of the world shows global routes of Southeast Asian immigrants and refugees.

“Of Thee We Sing” by vanessa german, Lincoln Memorial Plaza. A statue of contralto Marian Anderson, honoring her 1939 concert in front of the Lincoln Memorial in a segregated Washington, is held up by a sea of hands.

“Let Freedom Ring” by Paul Ramírez Jonas, Smithsonian Metro — 12th Street North. An interactive bell tower gives visitors a chance to play a monumental bell and share their own personal stories of freedom.

“The Soil You See ...” by Wendy Red Cloud, Constitution Gardens. A monumental fingerprint with the names of Apsáalooke (Crow) chiefs who signed treaties with the U.S. government, shown in dialogue with the 56 Signers of the Declaration of Independence Memorial nearby.

Learn more about the exhibition at beyondgranite.org.