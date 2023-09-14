Coiled, carved or thrown? Whatever you’re seeking in a new favorite oatmeal bowl or coffee mug, there’s a Virginia clay artist who can make sure it’s on your table in time for Monday morning’s breakfast.

The eighth annual Virginia Clay Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville. Thirty-two potters, sculptors and jewelers from throughout Virginia will be on hand to sell their wares and demonstrate how they are made.

“Artists take turns demonstrating techniques they’re proud of,” Holly Horan said. Expect demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day that’ll show visitors how to sculpt expressive faces, attach sturdy handles, assemble a horse sculpture and decorate vessels with underglazes.

Horan, a potter who owns Noon Whistle Pottery in Stanardsville with her husband, sculptor John Pluta, is making multitasking look easy. She and her husband are helping the Greene County Economic Development and Tourism Office team organize the festival, and fans of Irish music will hear her playing button accordion when the band An Lár performs. She also found time to fire a new line of platters and trays for the event that are not only shaped like leaves, but also adorned with leaf shapes.

“I’m really excited, because this year, I really went leaf crazy,” she said.

Pluta, who is known for creating striking faces that peer from garden walls and whimsical sculptures that all but beg for a second look, is bringing “a lot of things about outer space and space aliens,” Horan said.

Fans of Pluta’s work will want to keep an eye out for a found-object creation that puts elements of a child’s abacus to clever new use, his wife said. They’ll also want to act quickly when they see it. “I’d like to take that one home myself,” Horan said.

Visitors won’t be the only ones having fun. The clay artists enjoy catching up with each other and seeing what their colleagues have been creating. They also savor being around like-minded artists who don’t mind getting their hands dirty.

“If you’ve ever worked with clay, it brings a calm, meditative state that draws your focus to what you’re creating,” Horan said. “People are so generous in sharing their knowledge. Clay artists are down to earth.”

Eight artists are completely new to the festival this year, and another artist is back after taking a two-year break to start a family, Horan said. Everybody’s pitching in — including Horan’s brothers, who’ll come from Arkansas to help make sure the show runs smoothly.

There will be plenty of foods to serve in those new vessels, and a full lineup of music awaits each day.

Saturday’s performance schedule includes An Lár at 10:30 a.m., Rambling Pitchfork at 12:30 p.m., Piney Woods Gals at 1:30 p.m. and The Uncle Pen Duo at 2:30 p.m. On Sunday, listen for Tom Evans at 10:30 a.m., Caddy Wampus at 11:30 a.m., Billy Brockman at 12:30 p.m. and Matthew O’Donnell at 1:30 p.m.

The artists aren’t the only ones who love all things clay. Horan said the pieces featured in this weekend’s festival can resonate on levels from highbrow to high jinks.

“For collectors, it adds a greater meaning or a ritualistic type of meaning to a daily activity, like drinking coffee,” Horan said. “With John’s sculptures, it just makes you giggle.”

Admission and parking are free. Get all the details, plus a full schedule of demonstrations and performances, online at www.virginiaclayfestival.com.