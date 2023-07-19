Subscriptions are available for the upcoming “Expectations” season at Live Arts, which will open Sept. 29 with the creative pairing of a classic Anton Chekhov play and a comic modern riff on its themes.

Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya,” directed by artistic director Susan E. Evans, will be presented in repertory with “Life Sucks” by Aaron Posner, which Fran Smith will direct, to open Live Arts’s 33rd season. The shows, which will alternate performances through Oct. 29, will offer some compelling common ground for fans who’ve been requesting more theater classics and folks who like branching out with newer plays.

“I love doing theater in repertory, because it helps both shows,” Evans said. “We’re using the same set and the same design team.”

“Uncle Vanya,” Chekhov’s acclaimed 1897 work, follows the return of a pompous professor and his much younger bride to his family’s country estate and the layers of conflict that follow.

“I’m a Chekhov nut,” Evans said. “He doesn’t give in to pessimism. He understands that life is a combination of the tragic and the comic.”

“Life Sucks,” Evans said, “is very loving. It’s more of a comedy; it’s more meta.” Posner corrals a collection of old friends, former lovers, enemies and assorted in-laws and outlaws into a larger conversation about the meaning of life, examining Chekhov through a decidedly contemporary lens.

Next in the new season is a holiday show for the Jane Austen fans on your gift list. “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon is scheduled to run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 17 under the direction of Marianne Kubik.

The play picks up the story of “Pride and Prejudice” two years after the novel ends; this time, bookworm sister Mary is at the heart of it all. An unexpected guest arrives while Mary, Jane and Lydia are gathering at their sister Lizzy’s manor for the holidays, and Mary just may have met her book-loving match.

With Kubik at the helm, “there will be a lot of liveliness and a lot of movement,” Evans said.

“It’s charming. It’s got a bit of a feminist twist,” Evans said. “It’s a delightful show.”

Live Arts will be skipping its customary January production as 2024 dawns to focus more resources on “Kinky Boots,” which features music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein. It runs from Feb. 16 to March 10, 2024, and Evans said director Jude Hansen already is asking, “ ‘How many people can I have?’”

“We’re going to try to keep him to 20” on stage for the musical, which will feature musical direction by Abby Smith and choreography by Cory Douylliez-Willis.

Inspired by a true story, “Kinky Boots” explores what happens when a man who’s struggling to keep his family’s shoe factory from failing meets a drag entertainer who's on a quest for sturdier stilettos.

“We need this message right now,” Evans said. “This is the kind of show I want to see right now. It’s about expanding your world, not contracting your world.

“I think it’s about learning to work together and not make pre-assumptions about somebody. It’s about discovering that the people you have a preconception about may not be anything like what you’d expect.”

And even if you’re not into footwear, “it’s got wonderful music,” she said.

The season’s most serious show is coming from playwright Donja R. Love. The Virginia premiere of “Fireflies” will be directed by Ti Ames starting March 29, introducing local audiences to a woman who serves as speechwriter for her clergyman husband, a leader in the civil rights movement.

Set in 1963, shortly after the killing of four young Black girls in the bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, the play dives into a pivotal moment in a marriage — and a movement.

“It’s going to be gorgeous in the Founders Theater,” Evans said. “It’s a little bit reminiscent of [the work of playwright] August Wilson.”

Round 2 of the successful Waterworks Festival will get underway on May 17. Fans can keep an eye out for two shows that were submitted by the inaugural Waterworks event’s Emerging Artist Award winners and developed throughout the season — “Ah Wing and the Automaton Eagle” by Brandon Zhang and “The Colour Woman” by Petron Brown.

A variety of subscription packages are available to make keeping up with the schedule easy. Choices include the Director’s Wild Card for $270, the Wild Card for $160 and the expanded Educator Wild Card for $100.

Specific Show Night, for $160, is a subscription package that lets guests choose among options on opening nights, second Fridays, second Saturdays, early-bird Thursdays, Talkback Thursdays and Sunday matinees. The Under 30 Club is offered for $100.

For subscription packages and details, go to live arts.org/tix or call (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123. For details about subscriptions or tickets, email Darryl Smith, Live Arts’s audience experience manager, at darryl@live arts.org.