Piedmont Virginia Community College is starting its new Fine Arts and Performance season on a magical note. Jason Bishop will bring both grand illusions and sleight-of-hand magic to the Main Stage Theatre in PVCC's V. Earl Dickinson Building at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

Bishop's sleight-of-hand magic will be projected to make sure audience members won't miss any details from a distance. Bishop also will present grand illusions, including "Double Levitation" and "Teleportation."

Master percussionist and sound designer Tom Teasley will be back at PVCC for a two-day residency. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14, he will join some special guests for a jazz percussion concert featuring Indian percussion, flute and keyboards. Teasley also will provide a live jazz soundtrack to two classic silent films — one by Charlie Chaplin, one by Buster Keaton — at 3 p.m. Oct. 15.

Ty Cooper will return with two programs. At 7 p.m. Sept. 14, Cooper will bring back One Mic Stand, a spoken-word open mic night, at 7 p.m. Sept. 14. The series gives both veteran performers and newcomers an opportunity to share comedy, storytelling, poetry, satire and other expressions of spoken-word artistry.

Cooper also will lead a workshop for aspiring filmmakers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20.

Free Movie Friday gears back up for the fall season with screenings on Sept. 15, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17 on the Main Stage Theatre's big screen. Individual film titles will be announced later at pvcc.edu/performingarts.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Charlottesville Ballet will present "Salute." The dance concert will include a variety of newly commissioned works and classical pieces. Audience members will see choreography by Keith Lee, Julia Mitchell, Rainey Jarrell and Sara Clayborne.

The PVCC Art Department also has a busy schedule of visual art offerings for autumn.

The Annual Faculty Exhibition will open with a catered reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 to begin a new gallery season. Look for works by art faculty members in the South Gallery and pieces by PVCC staff members and faculty members from a variety of other disciplines in the North Gallery. The exhibition can be seen through Nov. 4.

Fans of "Let There Be Light," the annual outdoor installation of all kinds of light-themed works, can mark their calendars for 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 8. As part of the event, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will return with its traveling gallery, "VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century."

Find all the details at pvcc.edu/performingarts. For tickets, email boxoffice@pvcc.edu or call (434) 961-5376.