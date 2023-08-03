Four County Players is opening its 51st season with an absurdist vision of a world of corporate public toilets and urges that can’t be contained any longer. It’s a classic tale of competition for scarce resources, corporate intimidation, fighting for freedoms — and laughing in spite of oneself.

Opening weekend for “Urinetown: The Musical” includes performances at 8 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Director Anna Grey Hogan said audience members will find themselves laughing, thinking — and then laughing again.

“While the subtext is serious, the main story is humorous,” Hogan said. “It’s a story about human rights, and standing up for those rights.” Right under the satire, audience members will notice political moments, conflicts with corporate tyranny, old-fashioned competition and “the influence of the Earth as a finite resource,” Hogan said.

“What do you do when you have a finite resource, and you really need water?” Hogan asked.

“Urinetown: The Musical,” a Tony Award-winning show with music and lyrics by Mark Hollman and book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, shows what happens when a community is ravaged by drought, and a resulting water shortage spurs a government ban on privately owned toilets. The Urine Good Company, a powerful corporation with an increasingly captive audience, owns and operates the public toilets — for a price. Poor people who can’t afford the fees and can’t contain themselves are threatened with banishment to “Urinetown.”

Hogan is in the director’s chair at last after a COVID 19-fueled delay.

“My older sister and I actually pitched the show for the 2020 season, and that didn’t happen,” Hogan said. When production manager Gary Warwick White asked her if she still wanted to direct the musical, “I sat with it for a couple of days and thought about 2020 and what we’ve all been through since then,” she said.

Three years later, her vision of “Urinetown” is opening a new Four County season.

Hogan said that audience members who love musical theater will relish references to a variety of Broadway favorites, including “Fiddler on the Roof,” “West Side Story” and “Chicago,” among others. “They’ll see tons of Easter eggs,” she said.

The season opener brings together a number of fresh faces on stage and behind the scenes to team up with community theater veterans.

“I think it’s a wonderful representation of the community,” Hogan said.

Working with young cast members and enthusiastic newcomers is bringing Hogan full circle, reminding her of the fun she had growing up in Four County productions.

“I started over 15 years ago doing shows at Four County Players, when I was 11,” she said. She was surrounded by mentors and friends in casts and crews during her childhood and teen years, and “now I get to help people grow up here,” she said.

“I met my husband at Four County Players,” Hogan said. She and actor Andy Davis met a few years ago in a revival of the Shakespeare at the Ruins summer productions, “and our first anniversary is in two weeks,” Hogan said.

Her ensemble cast includes Ken Wayne, Tiffany Smith, Ethan Mitchell, Piper Wells, Hannah Vidaver, Emma Harrison, Tim Carlson, Judy Bazin, Paige Campbell Johns, Andy Davis, Natalie Fehlner, Justin Flemming, Susanna Johns, Kyle LaTorre, Sophie Levine, Erynn McLeod, Marty Moore, Marc Schindler, Meghan Wallace, Dave Welty and David Zuby.

The creative team also includes musical director Kimberly Souther, choreographer Geri Carlson Sauls, Devynn Thomas as production stage manager and assistant production manager, Edward Warwick White as producer, Erin Wallace as assistant stage manager, Mary Speed as scenic designer, Myck Hilson as costume designer, Steven Reid as lighting designer, Linda Hogan as properties designer, David Hutchins as sound designer and engineer, Pete Davies as lead carpenter, Gary Warwick White as production manager and Mike Spear as shop and build supervisor.

“Urinetown: The Musical” runs through Aug. 20 in Four County Players’ Mainstage space in Barboursville.

Tickets are $20; seniors and students pay $18, and audience members ages 12 and younger get in for $16. All Friday tickets are free, but don’t dawdle; they tend to get snapped up quickly.

Parental discretion is advised for the show, which contains adult language and themes, and depictions of violence. It is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Another recommendation with this particular musical: Go before you go. If the power of suggestion — or laughter — is strong with you, allow extra time to make a restroom stop before the show begins.

For tickets, go to fourcp.org or call the box office at (540) 832-5355.