The Arts Center in Orange: “Ethereal Splendor,” works by artists from Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle, is on display through Sept. 30 in the Morin Gallery. Featured artists include Pat Brodoswki, Ramey Campbell, Maria Carter, Trish Crowe, Linda Miller, Jonathan Perry, Chee Ricketts, Cecilia Schultz, Cindy Stegmeier, Tina Wade, Barb Wallace, Joan Wiberg and Claudia Wisdom-Good. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: Closed during August. 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: “Familiar Scenes: Recent Landscapes in Oil” by Randy Baskerville can be seen through Sept. 4. botanicalfare.com. (434) 217-4496.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “The Textures of Time,” an exhibit of handmade stoneware by clay artist Laura Vik, August’s featured artist, can be seen throughout the month. “The Art of Humor,” an exhibit of a whimsical new collection by polymer clay artist, comic and sculptor Derek Brown, September’s featured artist, will open with a First Fridays reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

Carver 4-County Museum is making “Being a Citizen,” its new traveling exhibit, available during the 75th-anniversary year of George Washington Carver Regional High School, “Carver Forever: A Diamond Jubilee.” carver4cm@gmail.com. carver4cm.org.

The Center at Belvedere: “Intersections” by Susan Patrick, Chinese brush paintings by Nga Katz, photography by Karla Berger, calligraphy and watercolors by Terry Coffey and a collection from the Friday Art Group on display in August. https://thecentercville.org/.

Chroma Projects: “Frederick Nichols: Wilderness Reassembled” will be on display through September in Vault Virginia’s Grand Hall exhibition space. “Emma Knight: Garden of Unearthly Delights” can be seen in Chroma’s Micro Gallery at Vault Virginia through Friday. “Ashe Laughlin: Throwing Shadows” will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 1 and remain on view through Sept. 29. Third Street Southeast, just off the Downtown Mall. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Capturing Nature’s Beauty in Natural Gemstones” by jeweler Rachel Dunn of Fork Union and “Chromatic Conversations” by painter Ellyn Wenzler of Spotsylvania can be seen through Aug. 31. crozetartisandepot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Processing Abstraction,” “N’Dakinna Landscapes Acknowledged” and “Look Three Ways: Maya Painted Pottery” can be seen through Dec. 31. Look for an upcoming artist talk by Cara Romero at a later date. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio Ix: Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

Grace Estate Winery: Local scenes by Christine Rich, including watercolors, pastels and acrylics, on display in August at 5273 Mount Juliet Farm in Crozet. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. graceestatewinery@gmail.com.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection: “Performing Country,” which explores the ways Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists explore the complex idea of Country, on exhibition through March 3, 2024. “Three Women from Wirrimanu,” including colorful acrylic paintings on canvas by leaders of the desert art movement, on exhibition through Dec. 3, 2023. Free tours are offered by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily. A reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 243-8500.

Live Arts: “Colors of the World,” watercolors by Karen Knierim, on display on second and third floors through August. Knierim is donating all sales proceeds from the show to Live Arts. To purchase a painting, contact darryl@livearts.org. livearts.org.

The Looking Glass: Look for two new pieces, “The Door to the Forest” by Sam Fisher and “Moon Rabbits” by Meesha Goldberg. Arts from Underground programmed community events begin with artmaking from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke starting at 8 p.m. Event includes free art-making opportunities and free admission to the Looking Glass. Craft cocktails are available at a cash bar. Ix Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “Nature’s Treasures Gallery Open Show” can be seen through Sept. 22. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard and Winery: Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. (434) 984-0774.

Meade Park: Artist Robin Hoffman offers free art supplies, free caricatures and more from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays during the Meade Park Farmers Market.

Museum of Culpeper History: “The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution,” a new exhibit recognizing 100 years of DAR activity in Culpeper County, will run through July 2024. www.culppermuseum.com or (540) 829-1749.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: 2023 Student Exhibition, featuring paintings, drawings, digital media, ceramics, graphic design, sculptures and other media, will be on view through Sept. 4. Annual Faculty Exhibition will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and remain on view through Nov. 4, with works by art faculty members in the South Gallery and works by PVCC staff member and faculty members from other disciplines in the North Gallery. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Pour la maison: Works by Priscilla Long Whitlock are on display through September. pourlamaisoncville.com. (434) 284-8706.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: Kiara Pelissier’s “House on Fire” can be seen through Sept. 29. (434) 365-3774.

Random Row Brewery: “Near and Far: Oil Paintings from Virginia and Tennessee” by Randy Baskerville will be on display through Aug. 31. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: “The Freedom of Expression,” works in alcohol inks, watercolors, pastels and acrylics by BozART member Carolyn Ratcliffe, on display in August. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. (540) 407-1236.

Scottsville Museum: New exhibits include artifacts on loan from Monacan Ancestral Museum and “Still I Rise: African Americans in Scottsville.” “Where the River Bends: Scottsville and the James River” remains on view. Museum is open for the season through the end of October. 290 E. Main St. (434) 286-2247.

Sweet Art Emporium: New works by Cheryl Falkenburry and Dianna Wissinger on display from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. www.sweetartemporium.com. (434) 882-2087.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: “Face It, You’re Fascinating?”, portraits by Alan Kindler, on display during August and September. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. (434) 293-8179.

Woodberry Forest School: A new exhibition of paintings by Nancy Wallace can be seen through September. A public reception with wine, refreshments and hors d’oeuvres is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Organic Matter,” new works by Monica Angle, Heather Beardsley, Michelle Gagliano and Kris Iden, will remain on view through Sunday. Lunch is $15; it’s free for Collectors’ Club members. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2622.

Welcome Gallery: MaKshya Tolbert, the Spring 2023 New City Artist-in-Residence, presents “Shade is a place: relief is my form” through Thursday. newcityarts.org. (434) 202-5277.