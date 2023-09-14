Angelo Jewelry: Mixed-media paintings by Patte Reider Ormsby on display through Oct. 28. angelojewelry@gmail.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: “Ethereal Splendor,” works by artists from Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle, is on display through Sept. 30 in the Morin Gallery. Featured artists include Pat Brodoswki, Ramey Campbell, Maria Carter, Trish Crowe, Linda Miller, Jonathan Perry, Chee Ricketts, Cecilia Schultz, Cindy Stegmeier, Tina Wade, Barb Wallace, Joan Wiberg and Claudia Wisdom-Good. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: Open 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: botanicalfare.com. (434) 217-4496.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “The Art of Humor,” an exhibit of a whimsical new collection by polymer clay artist, comic and sculptor Derek Brown, September’s featured artist, can be seen through Sept. 30. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

Carver 4-County Museum is making “Being a Citizen,” its new traveling exhibit, available during the 75th-anniversary year of George Washington Carver Regional High School, “Carver Forever: A Diamond Jubilee.” carver4cm@gmail.com. carver4cm.org.

The Center at Belvedere: https://thecentercville.org/.

Chroma Projects: “Frederick Nichols: Wilderness Reassembled” will be on display through September in Vault Virginia’s Grand Hall exhibition space. “Ashe Laughlin: Throwing Shadows” will remain on view through Sept. 29. Third Street Southeast, just off the Downtown Mall. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Connaughton Gallery: “Landscapes and Georgia O’Keeffe Revisited” by Eric T. Allen and the Fiber and Stitch Art Collective on display through Dec. 8. A reception is planned for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls at McIntire School of Commerce. Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed on weekends.

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Simply Stated Elegance,” works by jeweler Cindy Liebel of Fredericksburg, and “Views of Serenity,” contemporary impressionist paintings by Lee Nixon of Orange, on view through Sept. 30. A Meet the Artists reception is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. crozetartisandepot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Processing Abstraction,” “N’Dakinna Landscapes Acknowledged” and “Look Three Ways: Maya Painted Pottery” can be seen through Dec. 31. Look for an upcoming artist talk by Cara Romero at a later date. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio Ix: Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

Grace Estate Winery: Local scenes by Christine Rich, including watercolors, pastels and acrylics, on display through September 5273 Mount Juliet Farm in Crozet. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. graceestatewinery@gmail.com.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Harrison Institute and Small Special Collections Library at the University of Virginia: “Their World As Big As They Made It: Looking Back at the Harlem Renaissance,” featuring works of writers, artists and thinkers of the Harlem Renaissance through June 8, 2024, at 170 McCormick Road. library@virginia.edu. (434) 924-3021.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection: “Performing Country,” which explores the ways Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists explore the complex idea of Country, on exhibition through March 3, 2024. “Three Women from Wirrimanu,” including colorful acrylic paintings on canvas by leaders of the desert art movement, on exhibition through Dec. 3, 2023. Free tours are offered by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily. “Fashion as Art Reveal,” an event with The Fralin Museum of Art at UVa celebrating global Indigenous artists, will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Violet Crown Charlottesville. Kluge-Ruhe will present a short video from “Country to Couture” featuring Ikuntji artists. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 243-8500.

The Looking Glass: Look for two new pieces, “The Door to the Forest” by Sam Fisher and “Moon Rabbits” by Meesha Goldberg. Arts from Underground programmed community events begin with artmaking from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke starting at 8 p.m. Event includes free art-making opportunities and free admission to the Looking Glass. Craft cocktails are available at a cash bar. Ix Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “Nature’s Treasures Gallery Open Show” can be seen through Sept. 22. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard and Winery: Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: Exhibitions on display through Oct. 1 include Frank Shepard’s “Pine Resin Sculpture” in the Smith Gallery, Jill Kertulla’s “Textures: Hard and Soft” in the First-Floor North Hallway Gallery, “Karen Rexrode + Michael Firkaly: Whimsy” in the First-Floor Hallway Gallery, “Picture This” Group Photography Show in the Second-Floor North and South Hallway Galleries and “Animals” in the Associate Gallery. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Meade Park: Artist Robin Hoffman offers free art supplies, free caricatures and more from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays during the Meade Park Farmers Market.

Museum of Culpeper History: “The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution,” a new exhibit recognizing 100 years of DAR activity in Culpeper County, will run through July 2024. www.culppermuseum.com or (540) 829-1749.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Faculty Exhibition will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and remain on view through Nov. 4, with works by art faculty members in the South Gallery and works by PVCC staff member and faculty members from other disciplines in the North Gallery. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Pour la maison: Works by Priscilla Long Whitlock are on display through September. pourlamaisoncville.com. (434) 284-8706.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: Kiara Pelissier’s “House on Fire” can be seen through Sept. 29. (434) 365-3774.

Random Row Brewery: Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Community Center: Charlottesville Camera Club exhibition featuring 68 works by 20 area photographers on display Friday through Oct. 27. A reception is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Participating photographers are Susan Albert, Craig Cooper, Bill Shaw, Vicky Eicher, Gary Powell, Glenn Nash, James Marshall, Liz Marshall, Jim Wolfe, Lynn Gaffey, Mancy Marie Rodriguez, Ranjit Sahu, Rick Seaman, Seth Silverstein, Aaron Mills, Anne Bell Scott, Deborah Murren, Harriette Browning Fishburne, Jill Bascom and Jim Demas. 190 Rockfish School Road in Afton. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Scottsville Museum: New exhibits include artifacts on loan from Monacan Ancestral Museum and “Still I Rise: African Americans in Scottsville.” “Where the River Bends: Scottsville and the James River” remains on view. Museum is open for the season through the end of October. 290 E. Main St. (434) 286-2247.

Sweet Art Emporium: Works by 70 local artists on view 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 23 at 13652 James Madison Highway in Palmyra. The gallery will move to 264 Turkeysag Trail, Unit E, in Palmyra on Oct. 4. www.sweetartemporium.com. (434) 882-2087.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: “Face It, You’re Fascinating?”, portraits by Alan Kindler, on display through September. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. (434) 293-8179.

Virginia Clay Festival: Potters, sculptors and jewelers will display and sell works in clay and present demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the cafeteria/common space and school grounds at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville. There will be artisan food trucks and live acoustic music. Free admission and parking. www.virginiaclayfestival.com.

Woodberry Forest School: A new exhibition of paintings by Nancy Wallace can be seen through September. A public reception with wine, refreshments and hors d’oeuvres is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Susan McAlister: Canopy” will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and remain on view through Oct. 29. A luncheon and artist talk is planned for 12:45 p.m. Oct. 15; reservations required. LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2622.

Welcome Gallery: “Color Is Light,” a solo exhibition of two- and three-dimensional abstract pieces by Edie Read, can be seen through Sept. 28. newcityarts.org. (434) 202-5277.

