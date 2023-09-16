Composer Ned Rorem was hailed for his skill at creating memorable songs, and Victory Hall Opera’s production of “Evidence of Things Not Seen” originally was intended to help celebrate Rorem’s 100th birthday this Oct. 23. A bittersweet quality entered the picture after Rorem’s death on Nov. 18, 2022, at age 99.

When Victory Hall Opera presents “Evidence of Things Not Seen” at 4 p.m. Saturday in University Baptist Church’s Recital Hall, listeners will be able to trace meaningful moments from childhood delights to early loves and heartbreaks to mature reflections and revelations.

Soprano Miriam Gordon-Stewart, mezzo-soprano Brenda Patterson, tenor Will Ferguson, baritone Randall Scarlata and pianist Laura Ward will be presenting Rorem’s celebration of texts by W.H. Auden, William Butler Yeats, Edna St. Vincent Millay, Walt Whitman, Robert Frost and others. The Pulitzer Prize winner was known for his art songs — he penned more than 500 throughout his career — and his mastery of the form is on full display in this cycle of 36 songs featuring verses by 24 poets.

“I personally believe this is his crowning achievement,” Ferguson said. “It’s a masterwork.”

Patterson said Rorem considered “Evidence of Things Not Seen,” which premiered in 1998, “sort of an autobiography through song. It’s about life as a gay man and as an American born in the 1920s.”

“He was an out gay man before gay men were out in our society. I feel that, in this cycle, there’s a lot of vulnerability,” Patterson said. “It’s not always pretty.”

The work’s three sections — “beginnings,” “middles” and “ends” — trace a journey from youthful idealism through finding one’s own distinctive voice to reflecting on illnesses, losses and death and reaching a place of peace.

Faith is an important element in the piece. The self-described “Quaker atheist” chose the title of his work from Hebrews 11:1, the opening of a passage in the Bible about the power of faith over time. Quaker texts from Rorem’s upbringing are included, although his own approach changed over his lifetime to “ ‘I’m an atheist, but I believe in belief,’” Patterson said.

“He believed in belief, and he believed in the belief in art,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said that Rorem began the work in 1997 as organist James Roland Holmes, his partner of three decades, was dying.

“It was a way for him to make sense of this loss,” Ferguson said.

“The context of these poems is informed by the words that come before and the words that come after. There is a journey.”

The song cycle blends solos, duets and multiple combinations of voices. It can feel like a discovery to listeners, as it’s rarely performed — especially by experienced professionals.

“There’s no recording of it, and the piece has sort of suffered from that,” Patterson said. “It’s often done by students. It’s going to be really thrilling with these four singers; we’re all mature, accomplished artists. Logistically, it’s hard to get four mid-career professionals together at the same time. We have some more life experience that we can bring to it.”

Those perspectives offer valuable pathways into the complex work.

“It is really interesting, as a singer and interpreter, how you find your way into this work,” Patterson said. The cast has found that the four voices are expressing “four different sides of his personality,” she said.

“For me, as the mezzo, I’m often the one who’s sort of righteous and powerful,” Patterson said. “Sometimes, I’m the warm, maternal sort. The baritone is more the gentle husband kind of vibe. There are all these different characters in it.”

Ferguson said he looks forward to the Charlottesville performance — and to sharing it with listeners as part of the VHO team.

“I have been a part of Victory Hall Opera since its inception, and it’s one of my most treasured experiences,” Ferguson said. “It’s always the highlight of my year. I feel as though the magic is really happening, and it is real and genuine.

“It’ the same sort of experience I get in a church service: a group of people being part of something bigger than themselves, something open to anyone and everyone.”

Two other performances of “Evidence of Tings Not Seen” are scheduled. One is set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 as part of the Sunday Concert Seres at Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum; the other will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 — the composer’s centennial — for Lyric Fest at First Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia.

Tickets are $35 and only will be sold online; no tickets will be available at the door. For tickets and details, go to victoryhallopera.org.