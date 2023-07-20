A world that communicates in texts, tweets and instant everything has embraced an old-school romance that played a long game, building trust and love over several years through a series of wartime letters.

"Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise," which opens Friday evening in the Helms Theatre at the University of Virginia, dives into the beauty of a romance allowed to unfold over time. It's the second production in Virginia Theatre Festival's season.

The two-person romantic comedy took home the coveted Helen Hayes Award for best play in 2020 for inviting audiences into the World War II correspondence courtship of the playwright's parents, delivering the theater community's stamp of approval.

"It's the longest first date ever," said director Jeffrey Meanza. "They get charmed by each other very quickly. There's an irresistible spark early on. Jack is unlike anyone Louise has encountered before. And then there's a whole war that happens.

"It's nostalgic, but not in a very saccharine-sweet way."

Jordan Sobel, a New York-based actor, percussionist, fight designer and teaching artist, plays Jack Ludwig, a U.S. Army captain and military doctor stationed in Oregon.

Suzannah Herschkowitz, who has appeared in television's "The Blacklist," "Evil" and "The Last O.G." in addition to her stage credits, plays Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress and dancer in New York.

As documented by Tony Award-winning and Olivier Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig of "Lend Me a Tenor" fame, the son of the real-life Jack and Louise, their courtship blossoms entirely through correspondence from June 1942 through May 1945. As Jack and Louise learn more about each other's personalities, hopes and dreams through their letters, which are shared aloud, audience members also get better acquainted with the two characters — and learn how much these two could end up meaning to each other.

"With Jack, one of the charming things about this story is how different they are," Sobel said. "Jack starts in a much more reserved place and a more analytical, brain-forward approach to the world around him. Louise draws out of him his humor." Sobel credits Louise with helping Jack recognize "his passion, his desire, to be in the world more fully."

"I really love Louise a lot. She's hard not to love," Herschkowitz said. "She's authentic, bold and fiery. She has a lot of opinions and doesn't hold them back. She comes from a bolder place than I do, so I'm having fun with that."

The letters give the two-person show intimacy and universality at the same time. Meanza said that aspects of the character's personalities are unveiled through dozens of seemingly small choices on stage.

"For me, it's about getting as specific as possible. The universality comes out of that," Meanza said. "We've been making choices about how a character wears a hat inside the house."

Sobel said the structure of the play offers plenty of room for vulnerability.

"It's universal in terms of being able to hope for something and long for something without knowing what the outcome will be," Sobel said.

The sharing of the letters with the audience is "one of the most charming, relatable parts of the play," Herschkowitz said. "We're in our own private space, so we can have a more human reaction. It's a very relatable quality."

"Come to the theater to be swept up in something deeply human," Meanza said. "It hits me in the feels every time."

This play is appropriate for all audiences, but it contains mild language, as well as simulated sounds of and descriptions of war.

Tickets are $35 to $15. Get them from the UVa Art box office at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu, or call (434) 924-3376.