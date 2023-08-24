If you’re heading to the Paramount Theater for Sunday’s performance of “Colin & Brad: Scared Scriptless Tour,” you have some homework to do.

Colin Mochrie said he and fellow comic Brad Sherwood are counting on you to come up with some stellar suggestions for jobs and occupations to launch improv comedy explorations. The improv masters known for two decades of delight on the television hit “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” intend to respond with laugh-out-loud toil of their own.

“We make the audience work a bit, so they don’t always yell out ‘gynecologist’ when we ask for an occupation,” Mochrie said. “It really is a win-win situation. They need to get invested in it. They love it when we get in trouble. We blindly go into things thinking, ‘We can do this. We can do anything.’ That’s the fun of doing improv.”

Try to think of livelihoods that are lively and out of the ordinary — jobs that can spin spur-of-the-moment suggestions into improv immortality. Audience members who reflexively call out “gynecologist” or “proctologist” risk missing out on fresh, one-of-a-kind experiences, Mochrie said.

Try thinking above the belt for comic gold. After all, their eyes are up here.

“We recently got ‘lactation expert,’ which neither of us has any experience with,” Mochrie said.

Another audience member’s clever idea prompted the duo to depict what a day at the office might be like for the emergency solver at the other end of that mysterious phone in the elevator.

If you put some thought into your homework assignment, you’ll be rewarded with a theater full of laughter.

“Be prepared to have fun and be goofy,” Mochrie said. “The weirder you can be, the more fun we can have.”

Mochrie has high praise — and plenty of good-natured jabs — for Sherwood after “20 years of friendship and working together. Unlike rock bands, we’re not playing the same songs over and over.”

“I feel like, pretty much, I’m carrying him through the show,” Mochrie deadpanned. “We have kind of a sibling relationship, and he’s the irritating little brother. It’s not working out.”

“We both have a similar background in improv,” Mochrie said. “He is younger than I am, but we both grew up loving ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ and other comedy shows. We’ve worked out well. I love how it sort of goes back and forth.”

Together, they’ll present “a live version of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ without the dead weight of Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady,” Mochrie said. Expect a mix of scenes, songs and mayhem that evokes a live edition of the television show, which has charmed American and British audiences for decades.

The British version of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” began as a radio show on BBC Radio 4 created by Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson in 1988.

Drew Carey hosted the American television version from 1998 to 2007 on ABC and ABC Family, and Aisha Tyler hosts a revival on CW that geared up in 2013. It was renewed in May for a 21st season.

The Canadian comic said he grew up laughing at American and British comedians alike.

“I think our humor is a mix of both,” Mochrie said. “I grew up with classic comedy shows like [ones starring] Dick Van Dyke and Andy Griffith.”

So what makes Mochrie laugh? It’s along the lines of the old expression, “It’s all funny until someone gets hurt — and then it’s hilarious.”

“It’s really sad, but when somebody hurts themselves, I find that funny,” he said.

Mochrie said “Scared Scriptless” sticks basically to PG-rated fare, because he and Sherwood keep in mind that families watch “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at home and often attend live shows together.

“The show is family friendly. It never gets any worse that one of the ‘Whose Line’ shows,” Mochrie said.

Unless, of course, you forget to do your homework.

