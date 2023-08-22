WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23

Josh Rogan in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Luke Richard Powers in Wind Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and older.

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

Don’t Look Up in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8 adult tickets, $6 ages 12 and younger.

Tailgate Thursdays with music by Liz Barnes Quartet: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Full Nelson Friday with Tufa: 5-9 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Bannon Strings Band in Summer Sundown: 6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

Friday Night Out with Haze & Dacey: 5-8 p.m., look for half-price wine flights, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

2 Wishes Trio: Sweet Jane’s Kitchen Crab Cakes food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Fight Club”: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8 adult tickets.

Scuffletown: 5-8 p.m., Pollak Vineyards, (434) 202-4805, light food available, picnics welcome.

Jon Spear: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Low Water Bridge with Cassidy Snyder & The Wranglers: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, $40 ticket four-pack.

Fridays After Five: The Barons with 7th Grade Girl Fight: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Music in the Mountains with Bailey Hayes: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Currys: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount Theater Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

The Mike Lucci Band: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Andrew Washington: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Waasi & Friends featuring Saekyi, Keese, O’Shea Woodhouse and DJ Flatline: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, $40 ticket four-pack.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

Music in the Mountains with Kat & The Travelers: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Gina Sobel and Matt Draper: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Upfront Inc. Presents: Colin & Brad: Scared Scriptless Tour: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $65.50, $50.50, $40.50, $37.50.

Steel Peach: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, AUG. 28

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

— From staff reports