WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2

Jacob Paul Allen in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Ryan Brown in Wind Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and older.

THURSDAY, AUG. 3

Beezin’ in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

“An Evening with Yolanda Rabun” in Virginia Theatre Festival: 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

An Evening with Alligator: A Days Between Celebration: Presented by WNRN, 8:30 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance, $60 ticket four-pack, all ages.

Ark of Mark Record Release Show with Choose Your Own Adventure: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

Tailgate Thursdays with music by Paulien: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, AUG. 4

Full Nelson Friday with Rockfish Gap: 5-9 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Ramona Martinez in Summer Sundown: 6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

“An Evening with Yolanda Rabun” in Virginia Theatre Festival: 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Friday Night Out with Ken Matthews: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Four County Players in , (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. Recommended for ages 13 and older; contains adult language and themes and depictions of violence. Parental discretion advised.

Don’t Look Up: Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Daniel Kepel: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Fridays After Five: Abbey Road with The Boomerangs: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

“An Evening with Yolanda Rabun” in Virginia Theatre Festival: 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music in the Mountains with Bomar & Ritter: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. Recommended for ages 13 and older; contains adult language and themes and depictions of violence. Parental discretion advised.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ian Vest: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Drag Bonanza with hosts Bebe Gunn and Cherry Possums: 8:30 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance, must be 16 or older.

Hummingbird Ale release: Remarks by Dr. Jim Plews-Ogan at 2:30 p.m. and about 4 p.m., music by 3 Piece from 3 to 5 p.m., Charlottesville Starr Hill Tap Room in Dairy Market, free donations accepted to fight ALS. Crozet Trolley will provide shuttle service between Charlottesville and Crozet sites for $1 donation.

Hummingbird Ale release: Remarks by Dr. Jim Plews-Ogan at 5:30 p.m. and about 7 p.m., music by South River Strings Band from 6 to 8 p.m., Crozet Starr Hill Tap Room at 5391 Three Notch’d Road, free donations accepted to fight ALS. Crozet Trolley will provide shuttle service between Charlottesville and Crozet sites for $1 donation.

Dwight Yoakam with The Mavericks and 49 Winchester: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $89 lower orchestra front, $69 lower orchestra, $49 upper orchestra and lawn general admission.

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

“An Evening with Yolanda Rabun” in Virginia Theatre Festival: 2 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music in the Mountains with Shane Click: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Urinetown: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. Recommended for ages 13 and older; contains adult language and themes and depictions of violence. Parental discretion advised.

The Pollocks: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

MONDAY, AUG. 7

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.