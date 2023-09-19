TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

Noah Cyrus: The Hardest Part Tour with Anna Bates: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $125-$33, all ages.

Marinus in the Vineyard presents JP Jofre and Joseph Kuipers in “Tango Nuevo”: Concert at 7:30 p.m., wine at 6:30 p.m., King Family Vineyards, $29.

Paramount Presents: Ben Folds: What Matters Most Tour: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $89.75, $74.75, $64.75, $49.75.

Dopapod with Stolen Gin: 7:45 p.m., doors at 7:15 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25, $20 advance.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

Keith McFaden in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Emily Wolfe with Shagwuf: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

Tash Sultana with Bailen: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $52 general admission, $45 advance.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Eddy & The JackWagons in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Thomas Rhett: Home Team Tour ‘23 with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith: 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $488-$25.50, parking passes have sold out.

Consider The Source with Threesound: 8:30 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22 Full Nelson Friday with Jacob Paul Allen: 5-9 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Burtnette Duet in Summer Sundown: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

Music in the Mountains with Ron Gentry: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance.

Adrian Duke: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Chatham County Line with The Band Loula: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $15 advance.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

Charlottesville Symphony at University of Virginia with oboist Kelly Peral: “Masterworks 1: Schubert’s ‘Unfinished Symphony,’” 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $46-$10.

Fall Seafood Saturday with South Canal Street: Noon-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance, free if younger than 21.

Paulien Quartet: 5-7:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Joy Oladokun: Living Proof Tour with Becca Mancari: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $22 advance, all ages.

Paramount Theater Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

The Team Drea Foundation Presents: “Go On, Be Brave”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $42.50 general admission plus book, $17 general admission.

Renee’s Boutique Fashion Show: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Anders Osborne Duo featuring Jonathan Sloane: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $45 reserved, $35 general-admission standing room. Reserved seated show with general-admission standing room only behind the reserved sections.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

Blowbirds: Green, Whitlow and Milor, Storer, Bisgaier & LaVelle: Look for Salty Bottom Blue Oysters, 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Charlottesville Symphony at University of Virginia with oboist Kelly Peral: “Masterworks 1: Schubert’s ‘Unfinished Symphony,’” 3:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 924-3376, $46-$10.

Paramount Presents: Voctave: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater (434) 979-1333, $44.75, $34.75, $29.75.

Swansong: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

“Freak Show” Jordana with Dev Lemons: 7 p.m., doors at 6:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

Session Sundays with music by Cleidsner: Oyster Catcher Sea Farms will be there, 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, child-friendly, no cover.

MONDAY, SEPT. 25

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.