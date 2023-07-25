TUESDAY, JULY 25 L.Y.A.O. Comedy Presents: Rory Scovel: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $39, $35 advance, reserved seating, all ages.

Pony Bradshaw with Russell Cooke & The Sweet Teeth: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

Mix, Mingle & Music III: Nature & Voice: 6:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Isabel Bailey in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Mojo Pie in Wind Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and older.

“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise” in Virginia Theatre Festival: 7:30 p.m., Helms Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains mild language and simulated sounds of and descriptions of war.

Fresh Perspectives III: Worldly Romance for Wintergreen Music Festival: 6 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6

THURSDAY, JULY 27

The Boomerangs in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Farmacy and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise” in Virginia Theatre Festival: 7:30 p.m., Helms Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains mild language and simulated sounds of and descriptions of war.

L.Y.A.O. with Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $15 advance, $50 for ticket four-pack.

Tailgate Thursdays with music by The Stinsons: Michael Clem, Paul Bell and Justin Storer: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.

Mix, Mingle & Music IV: An Evening Serenade with Tchaikovsky and Coleridge Taylor for Wintergreen Music Festival: 6:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Full Nelson Friday with Craig Hanon & the Gypsies: 5-9 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

FarAway in Summer Sundown: 6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

Friday Night Out with John Kelly: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Vocalist Stephanie Nakasian with pianist Lucy Kilpatrick, bassist Karl Kimmel and drummer Keith Willingham: 7 p.m., Everleigh Vineyards & Brewing Company in Mineral, (804) 356-0059.

Scuffletown: Crustworthy Pizza food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise” in Virginia Theatre Festival: 7:30 p.m., Helms Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains mild language and simulated sounds of and descriptions of war.

The Ultimate TayTay Party: Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party: 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance, must be 18 or older.

John R. Miller with Ward Harrison: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

Fridays After Five: Neighbor with Josh Mayo and the House Sauce: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

Bachtail Hour in Wintergreen Music Festival: 5-5:30 p.m., Three Notch’d Brewing Company in Nellysford, (434) 361-0541, free.

Festive Fridays IV: Motown with Masters of Soul: 7:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

Music in the Mountains with Mike Proffitt: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tonal Strangers: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise” in Virginia Theatre Festival: 2 and 7:30 p.m., Helms Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains mild language and simulated sounds of and descriptions of war.

Drew Pace with Jared Stout (solo): 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $18, $15 advance, $50 for ticket four-pack, all ages.

Billy & the Backbeats: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MountainTop Masterworks IV: “Season Finale — A New World” for Wintergreen Music Festival: Andrew Litton will conduct, 6 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

Shenandoah National Park Trust Day and Music in the Mountains with Ron Gentry: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

David Kulund with Michael Clem: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise” in Virginia Theatre Festival: 2 p.m., Helms Theatre at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15. Contains mild language and simulated sounds of and descriptions of war.

MountainTop Masterworks IV: “Season Finale — A New World” for Wintergreen Music Festival: Andrew Litton will conduct, 3 p.m., pre-concert talk at 2 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $39-$6, free if younger than 6.

MONDAY, JULY 31

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.