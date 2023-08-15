TUESDAY, AUG. 15

Cville Band Presents: “Summer at the Paramount — American Songs”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16

Mike McCray in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

FarAway Duo in Wind Down Wednesdays: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5 ages 12 and older.

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Trash Panda/Hotel Fiction Co-Bill with Trout Baseline: 7:30 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $22, $17 advance, $60 ticket four-pack.

THURSDAY, AUG. 17

Small Town Rodeo in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Popitos Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Tailgate Thursdays with music by Gallatin Canyon: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover, bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, AUG. 18

Full Nelson Friday with John Goslin & Bill Yetzer: 5-9 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

The Bob & Kenn Duo in Summer Sundown: 6-9 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

Friday Night Out with Mo Safren: 5-8 p.m., look for half-price wine flights, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. Recommended for ages 13 and older; contains adult language and themes and depictions of violence. Parental discretion advised.

Boxed Lunch: Sweet Jane’s Kitchen Crab Cakes food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Birdcage”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8 adult tickets.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Baaba Seth with Afro Asia: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20 general admission.

Fridays After Five: Ramona and the Holy Smokes with Woody Woodworth & The Piners: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 19

Music in the Mountains with The Buzz Bees: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Urinetown: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. Recommended for ages 13 and older; contains adult language and themes and depictions of violence. Parental discretion advised.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

An Evening with Rumours: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $28, $25 advance, all ages.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8 adult tickets, $6 ages 12 and younger.

Hokie Joe: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Unsuitables: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Yarn, Pirates of the Piedmont and Live Burlesque featuring Empress Naste: 8:30 p.m., doors at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, must be 18 or older.

Indie Short Film Series: 7 p.m., Vinegar Hill Theatre, $20.

SUNDAY, AUG. 20

“Who I’d Be: A Musical Theatre Cabaret”: 2:30 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, $25.

Music in the Mountains with Annie Stokes: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Urinetown: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. Recommended for ages 13 and older; contains adult language and themes and depictions of violence. Parental discretion advised.

Tara Mills Band: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Magic City Hippies with Pink Skies: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25 general admission, all ages.

Paramount Presents: The Del McCoury Band: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $64.75, $44.75, $37.75, $29.75.

Déjà Vu: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Arcy Drive: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $18 advance.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

Community Hop Harvest: 4-8 p.m., live music by Jacob Paul Allen from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover. Fill a box with hops to get a free dinner.

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

