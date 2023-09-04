TUESDAY, SEPT. 5Jason Bishop: Illusions, magic and comedy, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $20, $15 seniors and students.

Caamp: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $90-$65 general admission pit, $70-$50 general admission upper/lawn.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 6Junkyard Jones in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

James Austin Johnson of “SNL”: The Age of JAJ with Andrew Dismukes: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $29, $25 advance.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7The Root Cellar Remedy in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Popitos Pizza and Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

The Virginia Chamber Music Foundation Presents: The 24th annual Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 924-3376, $30, $22, $6 students.

Rose City Band with Rosali: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $23, $20 advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8Full Nelson Friday with John Goslin and Bill Yetzer: 5-9 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Tara Mills Duo in Summer Sundown: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

Friday Night Out with Pat Anderson: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Mojo Pie: Just a Bite food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Kendall Street Company: Infamous Weekend Pre-Party with Underground Springhouse and Jack Stepanian: Presented by 106.1 The Corner, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $18, $15 advance, $50 ticket four-pack.

The Virginia Chamber Music Foundation Presents: The 24th annual Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 12:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 924-3376, free.

Friday Night Dance: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Jalen Ngonda: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, tickets start at $20.

Fridays After Five: We Are Star Children with Choose Your Own Adventure: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9Music in the Mountains with John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Music in the Mountains with Smokin’ Trout: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Hungry Hard Luck Heroes: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Kidd G: Anywhere But Home Tour with Drew Pace: Presented by 106.1 The Corner, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $95 VIP, $25, $20 advance.

Meisha Herron: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Steel Peach: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10Swansong: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths ages 12 and younger.

Fork in the Road: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Session Sundays with music by Scuffletown: 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, child-friendly, no cover.

MONDAY, SEPT. 11Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

