TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

The 502s with Sarah and the Sundays: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance.

The 24th annual Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: “A Night at the Vineyard,” doors open at 6 p.m., King Family Vineyards, (434) 295-5395, sold out.

John Craigie with special guest Taylor Rae: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30, $25 advance.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

Trevor Hicks in Summer Sunsets: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Eric Johnson: Treasure Tour 2023: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $$43-$29.50, all ages.

The Virginia Chamber Music Foundation Presents: The 24th annual Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $30, $22, $6 students.

James McMurtry with Bettysoo: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $30, $25 advance, sold out. General admission seating with standing room for late arrivals.

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $60 and higher.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

Night Routine in Thursday Evening Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., Raclette on the Run and Sweet Jane’s Kitchen food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10 ages 12 and older.

Kendra Morris with Roughshod: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $17, $150 advance.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 15

Full Nelson Friday with Paulo Franco: 5-9 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery, no cover.

Jules Kresky in Summer Sundown: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chiswell Farm & Winery, (434) 252-2947, call for price.

The 24th annual Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: “Music at Midday,” 12:30 p.m., Christ Episcopal Church, (434) 295-5395, $30, $22, $6 students.

Friday Night Out with Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Mayday: Khadija’s Kitchen food truck will be there, 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

No Scrubs: ‘90s Dance Party: 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance, $16 early bird.

Light House Studio Presents: The 22nd annual Youth Film Festival: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 924-3376, $102.50 VIP, $32.50 student VIP, $17 general admission.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Currys and Boxed Lunch with Luke Richard Powers: 7:30 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance, $50 for ticket four-pack.

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats with special guests: Annual Benefit Concert for Charlottesville Free Clinic, 7:30 p.m., gates open at 6:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $79-$47, sold out.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

The 24th annual Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $30, $22, $6 students.

Music in the Mountains with Scuffletown: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Kat & The Travelers: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Quarters of Change with Never Ending Fall and Elie Bashkow Trio: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 17

Music in the Mountains with John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Rimels: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Paramount Presents in association with Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: The Virginia Symphony Orchestra: 3 p.m., Paramount Theater (434) 979-1333, $54.75, $44.75 and $39.75.

Mercy Trail: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Session Sundays with music by Cville Jazz Congregation: Oyster Catcher Sea Farms will be there, 1-4 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, child-friendly, no cover.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

Monday Night Trivia with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 7 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m., sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.