Bullying and belonging rarely have higher stakes — or more darkly comic potential — than at Westerberg High School, where a ruthless mean-girl clique known as The Heathers determines and enforces who's popular and who's powerless.

Add a healthy dose of nostalgia for the late 1980s and early 1990s for fans of the 1988 film "Heathers" starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater — and audience members old enough to remember the era — filtered through fresh perspectives by a cast of teen actors, and you'll find an entertaining take on the timeless challenges of fitting in and finding oneself.

"Heathers The Musical: Teen Edition" opens Friday and runs through July 30 at Live Arts. An opening-night reception will follow Friday's show.

The cast and creative team are committed to providing top-notch entertainment, but "this is an education program," said director Daniel Kunkel. "I wanted people to feel more confident in themselves.

"What we really leaned into was learning to be yourself and learning to be who you need to be, instead of who you think you need to be."

The musical follows new student Veronica Sawyer as she tries to earn a seat at the popular kids' table and finds herself attracted to J.D., a newcomer with an air of danger.

Playing the Heathers are Hope King as Heather Duke, Violet Craghead-Way as Heather McNamara and Korinne Brier as Heather Chandler.

Look for Eliza Banaszak, Dahlia Becker, Sophia Christensen, Soren Corbett, Morgan Geissman, Ben Lohr, Ethan Phelps, Gavin Pugh, Anya Rothman, Nik Scott, Ezra Smith, Lucy Strandquist, Elena Witt and Jacob Wunderler.

Abby Smith is the musical director and Anne Talkington is choreographer. The creative team also includes Mandy Shuker as production stage manager, Nicole Hardson-Hurley as assistant stage manager, Etta Feigert as scenic designer, Joshua Reid as lighting designer, Daniel Angell as sound designer/engineer, Liz Stone and Anna Stockdale as costume designers, Daryl O'Connor as properties designer, Hannah Zimmerman as assistant director and Laura Rikard as intimacy consultant.

Kunkel said that a wealth of talent at auditions offered the team the luxury of exploring different combinations of actors in various roles to nail chemistry that would amplify the story. "We had such a beautiful, massive turnout for auditions," Kunkel said.

Some references in the script required providing some background for new-generation actors — "we had to explain who Bo Diddley was," Kunkel said — but the creative team has enjoyed watching the cast members "making these characters their own."

Some things haven't changed over the years. The show may sweep adults in the audience right back to their own school days and the social pitfalls they encountered. The killer shoulder pads of the 1980s may no longer make bullies easier to spot in 2023, but that doesn't mean the dangers aren't there.

"I think the ideas of bullying have never gone away, and never will," Kunkel said, adding that audience members can trust the young cast to bring the story home in a meaningful way. Respect has been a strong thread throughout the production.

"It really is emphasizing how exciting it is to watch these kids have fun with it," Kunkel said.

"A lot of them are minors, but that's no reason to treat them like they're 5 years old. Respect their intelligence. If you give them the resources, they'll know what to do with it."

If you'd like to dive into the issues raised by the musical, a post-show audience talkback session is scheduled after the 2 p.m. July 23 matinee.

Tickets are $22; students and seniors pay $20. "Pay what you can" tickets will be offered for Saturday's show and again for the July 27 performance. For tickets, go to livearts.org/tix or call the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123.